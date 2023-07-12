"Leave Drake alone": Singer's painted nails drama explained as singer calls out homophobia

As Drake uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram on Friday, July 7, 2023, a few pictures of the post stole the limelight due to his earrings and other accessories.

Moreover, on July 3, 2023, he also shared an image on Instagram stories, where he was seen flaunting his freshly painted pink nails.

Heated debate sparks amongst social media users as the One Dance singer uploads pictures wearing earrings and nail paint. (Image via Instagram)

As Drake made the pictures live, the musician’s friend, Lil Yachty, poked fun at the One Dance singer and said:

“Boy got them heavy hangers in his ear.”

While the comment was in a friendly spirit, it opened the floodgates in the comment section, and several mocked the singer for painting his nails and wearing girlish earrings.

Drake got infuriated and brought in the homophobic angle:

“Get out my comments. You told me to paint my nail so I stop biting them, and now the world is being homophobic for the 1st time since rich flex. Which wasn’t that long ago now I think about it.. Wait is the world homophobic? Smh.”

While Drake spoke out loud on homophobia and why he got his nails painted, netizens did not stop and continued commenting on the pictures. As the rapper shared his images, one social media user sided with Drake:

"Leave Drake alone!"

Drake’s new pictures spark heated debate on social media as many troll singer for choice of accessories and nail paint: Reactions explored

The popular musician made his way into the headlines after he uploaded an image of his painted nails earlier last week and also uploaded a few images where he can be seen earrings, which the netizens are calling girly.

The pictures brought in several views, with many siding with the singer, while others trolled him.

Furthermore, many also talked about his comment on homophobia. Meanwhile, there were also a group of people who supported Drake and called out ones mocking him.

As an Instagram account, @Theshaderoom uploaded pictures about the whole controversy on the platform. Here's how netizens reacted and commented:

At the moment, neither Yachty nor Drake has commented on the situation, but the debate on social media regarding his painted nails and accessories rages on.

