"He waited for July so we wouldn't suspect him": Drake’s pink manicured nails spark hilarious reactions online

On Sunday, July 2, photos of Canadian rapper Drake surfaced on social media. He was seen donning a two-tone pink design on his perfectly manicured nails first on his stylist’s Instagram post and later on his fan page Champagne Papi. Both the posts were deleted once the images sparked hilarious reactions online. One user even commented on @TheDailyLoud’s Twitter handle sharing the news:

A Twitter user makes fun of Drake's pink nails. (Image via Twitter/widow god)

This is not the first time the 36-year-old rapper of Scorpion fame has made headlines for his groomed nail art. Earlier, in March, he was ridiculed when he featured some yellow nail polish alongside a jumpsuit with the text “State Property” written on it during his Stake and Kick live stream.

"Drake wearing OPI bubble bath": Netizens react wildly to Drake’s pink nails

The single dad to one, Drake is having quite a year when it comes to fashion choices. Even though he continues to carry himself with utmost grace and confidence, be it during his spring “yellow nails” moment or the recent pink manicure incident, he can’t seem to steer clear of hilarious online reactions.

Some people are even blaming his latest friendship with rapper Lil Yachty and 21 Savage for his unusual fashion choices. Here are some of the comments trending on social media.

A netizen making fun of the rapper's pink manicured nails. (Image via Twitter/Tania)

A netizen enquiring what the rapper is up to. (Image via Twitter/Century)

A tweet mocking the In My Feeling rapper's nails and his association with fellow rapper 21 Savage. (Image via Twitter/Chuck Leclerc)

A tweet saying how people miss the One Dance rapper's 2018 style. (Image via Twitter/rob 6)

A Twitter user making fun of the rapper saying that he waited until the Pride month was over to display his newly colored nails. (Image via Twitter/Meeks X)

A tweet directly calling the rapper a homos*xual for wearing pink nails. (Image via Twitter/Ken)

An internet user trolls the Canadian rapper for his pink nails. (Image via Twitter/dandouni)

A Twitter user asking the rapper to just be himself. (Image via Twitter/JUST MIGHT)

Drake is on his way to the It’s All A Blur Tour

The rapper, singer, and songwriter is all set for his upcoming tour It’s All A Blur with fellow rapper 21 Savage. Their goal is to promote their joint album Her Loss. This US and Canada tour is scheduled to begin on July 5 in Chicago, Illinois, and wrap up on October 9, in Columbus, Ohio. It will cover 56 places. It will be Drake’s first tour post the Covid-19 pandemic.

The "Hotline Bling" and "Nice For What" rapper has also been busy in recent times with the release of his new poetry book Titles Ruin Everything which is full of interesting captions and is 168 pages long. While poetry critics slammed his venture, he disregarded them. In his book, he paid tribute to his former co-star Sue Johnson from Degrassi who passed away recently.

