"He waited for July so we wouldn't suspect him": Drake’s pink manicured nails spark hilarious reactions online

On Sunday, July 2, photos of Canadian rapper Drake surfaced on social media. He was seen donning a two-tone pink design on his perfectly manicured nails first on his stylist’s Instagram post and later on his fan page Champagne Papi. Both the posts were deleted once the images sparked hilarious reactions online. One user even commented on @TheDailyLoud’s Twitter handle sharing the news:
This is not the first time the 36-year-old rapper of Scorpion fame has made headlines for his groomed nail art. Earlier, in March, he was ridiculed when he featured some yellow nail polish alongside a jumpsuit with the text “State Property” written on it during his Stake and Kick live stream.
"Drake wearing OPI bubble bath": Netizens react wildly to Drake’s pink nails
The single dad to one, Drake is having quite a year when it comes to fashion choices. Even though he continues to carry himself with utmost grace and confidence, be it during his spring “yellow nails” moment or the recent pink manicure incident, he can’t seem to steer clear of hilarious online reactions.
Some people are even blaming his latest friendship with rapper Lil Yachty and 21 Savage for his unusual fashion choices. Here are some of the comments trending on social media.
Drake is on his way to the It’s All A Blur Tour
The rapper, singer, and songwriter is all set for his upcoming tour It’s All A Blur with fellow rapper 21 Savage. Their goal is to promote their joint album Her Loss. This US and Canada tour is scheduled to begin on July 5 in Chicago, Illinois, and wrap up on October 9, in Columbus, Ohio. It will cover 56 places. It will be Drake’s first tour post the Covid-19 pandemic.
The "Hotline Bling" and "Nice For What" rapper has also been busy in recent times with the release of his new poetry book Titles Ruin Everything which is full of interesting captions and is 168 pages long. While poetry critics slammed his venture, he disregarded them. In his book, he paid tribute to his former co-star Sue Johnson from Degrassi who passed away recently.