"Whole lotta snitches in the camp": Fans react as 21 Savage Clubhouse argument recording goes viral 

American rapper 21 Savage recently lost his cool on the audio platform Clubhouse. The rapper got into a heated disagreement with someone on the social media app and was heard asking the person to “shut the f**k up.”

It is unclear what the argument was about, but this is not the first time the rapper has gotten into a fight on the app. In an audio clip of the argument that has now gone viral, 21 Savage can be heard saying:

"You waited for this moment your whole life, so you could argue with a n*gga on Clubhouse. You keep letting all these Chicago n*ggas boost your head up, like y'all n*ggas ain't dying in real life. Stop playing.”

Milagro Gramz @MilagroGramz__ 21 Savage is back on Clubhouse talking entirely too much.



What part of the game is this?! 21 Savage is back on Clubhouse talking entirely too much.What part of the game is this?! https://t.co/l8joVIeMMv

The rapper was then asked what he would do about his team’s losses, to which he replied:

“Every n*gga we beef with, 30 of they n*ggas get smoked and don't nothing happen to us. In real life. It's real life.”

He added:

"Aye, cap, you from Chicago. I advise you to shut the f**k up. Cause the n*ggas that I f**k with up there spanking sh*t, so stop playing. Y'all ain't spanking nothing, n*gga."

When another member on the app tried to counter his claims, the rapper repeatedly said:

"You will die.”

However, netizens were not surprised by the rapper's sudden outburst, with one Twitter user saying:

Ƀ @BarbiGangg @MilagroGramz__ Are we surprised whole lotta snitches in the camp 🥸 @MilagroGramz__ Are we surprised whole lotta snitches in the camp 🥸

Netizens react to 21 Savage’s outburst on Clubhouse

Fans on social media backed 21 Savage, noting that it is not surprising that there are snitches online. Some stated that social media would put a curtain on their favorite people.

Mickens @_MickAtNite @MilagroGramz__ Social media gone always put the curtain back on your favorite people: @MilagroGramz__ Social media gone always put the curtain back on your favorite people: https://t.co/NTFMJeBP6h

Tahjzus @Tahjzus2 @MilagroGramz__ Damn 21 finally let these bugs trick him into speaking too damn much smh @MilagroGramz__ Damn 21 finally let these bugs trick him into speaking too damn much smh

The Only King Poppa @thekingpoppa @MilagroGramz__ This new generation of rappers tell they business to much if they don’t keep they mouth closed not caught up what you think they gone do when they do get caught up stop telling on yourself 🤦🏽‍♂️ @MilagroGramz__ This new generation of rappers tell they business to much if they don’t keep they mouth closed not caught up what you think they gone do when they do get caught up stop telling on yourself 🤦🏽‍♂️

Brattnee3x @PushFollow @ovocartier His “friends”, before they have to repeat what HE SAID in court. @ovocartier His “friends”, before they have to repeat what HE SAID in court. https://t.co/4vavlAypIN

IG: @coreychampagne ➐ @Corey_Champagne @MilagroGramz__ When you have access to a private jet wtf is this even a conversation you having and why you still on clubhouse?! @MilagroGramz__ When you have access to a private jet wtf is this even a conversation you having and why you still on clubhouse?!

++ @ovocartier 21 lawyer when he see him publicly incriminating himself for low lifes on clubhouse 21 lawyer when he see him publicly incriminating himself for low lifes on clubhouse https://t.co/3F7uTutMu0

Woo💫 @justkeepitP @ovocartier Old 21 being brought brack to life @ovocartier Old 21 being brought brack to life 💀

21 Savage frequents Clubhouse

This is not the first time 21 has appeared on the app. Last month, the Her Loss rapper served as a mediator when Meek Mill and Akademics got into an argument.

In a leaked clip, 21 Savage can be heard saying:

“We all play some part in the way sh*t is nowadays ’cause we all the people that profit off of that. You just gotta start showing that you give a f**k and that you wanna change too, ’cause a n*gga like me, I could rap what I rap about and never do nothing and just be like, ‘Man, I don’t give a f**k, whatever, whatever’ and just live my life.”

He further stated:

“But I have a heart, bro. And at the end of the day, I know you got a heart ’cause I know you … let’s try to do sh*t better. We ain’t tellin’ you to stop posting beefs … you ain’t starting beefs, you just putting a light on beefs that don’t need a light put on ’em.”

Earlier in November, the rapper spoke in a Clubhouse room, calling Nas irrelevant. The rapper first asked the room what their definition of relevant was after the release of his latest album, King’s Disease III. 21 Savage could be heard saying:

“I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I don’t feel like Nas is relevant.”

The rapper later took back his words and even collaborated with Nas for the song One Mic, One Gun.

The rapper had also gotten into a confrontation with fellow Clubhouse member Wack 100 and rap manager for calling him a snitch. When asked why 21 was angry, he replied:

"You calling me a snitch, man. Bro, you on the internet saying you think I'm an informant. Come on, man."

However, Wack 100 denied 21's claims, stating that he did not say anything about the rapper.

Poll : 0 votes