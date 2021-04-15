Meek Mill asks what “pH Balance” is, gets roasted by Twitter over “dumb” question

33-year-old rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams, better known by his stage name Meek Mill, made headlines, but not in the way he would have hoped. Meek Mill is being roasted and memed across social media platforms after admitting he doesn't know what pH balance means.

Meek Mill gets roasted by the internet for not knowing what "pH balance" means

In an Instagram post by Justinlaboy that read, "watch your pH balance not my page," Meek Mill can be seen commenting, "What is a ph balance, sounds like a excuse lol."

The internet was miffed at the fact that 33-year-old Meek Mill is completely oblivious to something that is taught in grade school. pH stands for power of Hydrogen, which determines the acidic or alkaline nature of a substance.

0 is highly acidic, 7 is a perfect balance, and 14 is highly alkaline. The pH scale is used as a point of reference when diagnosing and measuring human health and hygiene, among other uses.

Meek Mill's blissful ignorance of this fact has spurred widespread mockery of him across social media, with people roasting him non-stop. Most people echoed the following sentiment: "Just release your music and shut up."

Here are some hilarious reactions to his comments on Twitter:

Meek Mill 33 years old and don’t know what a PH balance is... pic.twitter.com/XoiiaJogUN — michael is in trouble. (@meimmichael) April 15, 2021

Lawd have mercy meek. Man some stuff you just gotta google before speaking out loud lol https://t.co/pPg82Z4ORm — Luke SkyWaka Flocka (@GrilloSama) April 15, 2021

Meek Mill: “What is a ph balance? 🤢”



Black Twitter: pic.twitter.com/hWtULZLTTu — T*ler Perry Hate Account (@Saint_Louisan) April 14, 2021

meek mill on IG talking bout “what’s a ph balance?” .... Call me John cause I’ve cena enough! — G.👑 (@rdmr___) April 14, 2021

meek mill pretends to be this socially conscious human when he rlly got the IQ of a damn rock. just release ur music and shut up pic.twitter.com/AHhUMdXCkW — bray (@8OBR4Y) April 14, 2021

meek mill talkin bout what’s a “ph balance” this man so damn dumb — niggasbebrokeokayy (@khilanii) April 14, 2021

Y’all just finding out Meek Mill was dumb pic.twitter.com/jrkQowblhT — Not (@Notallus) April 15, 2021

Meek Mill makes me sick. pic.twitter.com/JynwZmc1hi — ur fave misandrist (@madblackvegan) April 14, 2021

Meek mill is getting dragged again pic.twitter.com/yVNns5MiED — kiwuan💧 (@wuankidd) April 14, 2021

meek mill was an experiment created by the US government to emasculate black men in america pic.twitter.com/idlK5qFwjr — $?! (@bimboctrl) April 14, 2021

Black twitter on their way to check meek mill ph balance evertime he say some dumb shhhpic.twitter.com/YCB7Hrxvlw — SevnTwlve (@telo712) April 15, 2021

At the time of writing, Meek Mill's comment still stands on the aforementioned post. The rapper is yet to respond to the jokes being made at his expense.

