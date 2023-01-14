WWE veteran's son signed by Tony Khan hits social media record for awe-inspiring segment against released RAW Superstar

Tony Khan and his promotion of AEW seem to have achieved a social media record. A two-week-old clip featuring a released WWE Superstar has acquired a brand new record for their YouTube Channel. The segment was a first-time encounter between Hook and The Firm's Big Bill.

Two weeks ago at the special New Year's Smash edition of AEW Dynamite, the FTW Champion Hook wrestled a local talent named Baylum Lynx. The son of WWE veteran Taz made quick work of his opponent.

Following the match, the Firm's Stokely Hathaway, Lee Moriarty, and Big Bill walked out and for the first-time-ever Big Bill and Hook were face-to-face. The FTW Champion was not startled by Bill's size and looked to hit the T-Bone Suplex, but the former WWE Superstar managed to counter. Jungle Boy Jack Perry rushed out to help the fan favorite and the two teamed up to take out The Firm.

JJ Williams of the Wrestling Observer revealed via his Twitter that the face-off between Taz's son and Big Bill had reached over four and a half million views in a span of 48 hours. The video is one of the most viewed clips on AEW's YouTube channel.

"AEW's YouTube Short clip of Jungle Boy and HOOK fighting Big Bill has already surpassed 4.5 million views," JJ Williams tweeted.

JJ Williams @JJWilliamsWON



youtube.com/shorts/s0-Utux… AEW's YouTube Short clip of Jungle Boy and HOOK fighting Big Bill has already surpassed 4.5 million views. AEW's YouTube Short clip of Jungle Boy and HOOK fighting Big Bill has already surpassed 4.5 million views. youtube.com/shorts/s0-Utux… https://t.co/enuwFKW58I

Hook and Jungle Boy teamed up to take on the former WWE Superstar

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, The Firm's Lee Moriarty and Big Bill teamed up to take on the team of Hook and Jungle Boy Jack Perry. The duo called themselves Jungle Hook.

The fan favorites did everything in their power to take on Moriarty and the former WWE RAW Superstar.

One face-off the fans were interested in was between Taz's son and Big Bill. This time around, Hook managed to hit the T-Bone Suplex on Bill and Jack Perry locked in the Snare Trap on Moriarty, earning his team a submission victory.

With this win, Hook's winning streak continues. He is currently at nineteen wins and zero losses.

Did you enjoy Jungle Hook's debut? Let us know in the comments section below.

Wrestlers have been accidentally unmasked during a match. Check out 10 such incidents HERE.

Poll : 0 votes