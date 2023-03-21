Drake 'It's All A Blur' 2023 tour with 21 Savage: Additional dates, tickets, where to buy, and more

Four-time Grammy-winning rapper Drake has announced that he is adding 14 new dates to his highly anticipated "It's All A Blur" tour with 21 Savage. The tour has garnered overwhelming demand, with tickets costing more than Beyonce's previous Renaissance Tour.

Drake shared his experience of the tour on a podcast in 2022:

“Ah, man, I can’t wait to see the people. It's different when you’re performing, you look out in the crowd, someone locks eyes with you and you can just tell it’s a moment.”

Drake's tour tickets for the new dates are available through general on-sale, which began on March 17, 2023, on Drake’s official website.

The on-sale start times vary by market, so viewers can check their local listings for more information. Tickets for the previously announced dates are currently available with CashApp Card & Sprite.

Drake and 21 Savage's tour will begin in New Orleans and conclude in Glendale

Drake's tour will kick off the months-long scheduled event with his concert in New Orleans, which is scheduled to take place on June 16, 2023. After visiting several cities across the globe, the rapper will finally wrap up his tour with his Glendale concert on September 5, 2023.

The following are the complete details of the venues with the additional new dates of the tour:

Jun 16, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Jun 19, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Jun 21, 2023 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Jun 22, 2023 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Jun 24, 2023 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Jun 25, 2023 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Jun 28, 2023 - Miami, FL - Miami-Dade Arena

Jun 29, 2023 - Miami, FL - Miami-Dade Arena

Jul 01, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Jul 02, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Jul 05, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Jul 06, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Jul 08, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Jul 09, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Jul 11, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Jul 12, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Jul 14, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Jul 15, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Jul 17, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Jul 18, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Jul 20, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Jul 23, 2023 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Jul 25, 2023 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Jul 26, 2023 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Jul 28, 2023 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Jul 29, 2023 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Jul 31, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Aug 01, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Aug 12, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

Aug 13, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

Aug 15, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

Aug 18, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Aug 19, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Aug 21, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Aug 22, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Aug 25, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Aug 26, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Aug 28, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Aug 29, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Sep 01, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Sep 02, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Sep 05, 2023 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

More about 21 Savage, who is going on tour with Drake

21 Savage, whose real name is She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, is an American rapper, songwriter, and record producer. He was born on October 22, 1992, in London, England, but grew up in Atlanta, Georgia.

21 Savage gained popularity with his debut single Picky in 2014 and subsequently released a series of mixtapes, including The Slaughter Tape, Slaughter King, and Savage Mode, which was produced by Metro Boomin.

He has collaborated with many popular artists in the music industry, including Drake, Cardi B, Post Malone, and Offset. 21 Savage has received several accolades for his work, including a BET Hip Hop Award and two MTV Video Music Awards.

In addition to his music career, 21 Savage has been involved in various philanthropic efforts, such as providing scholarships to underprivileged youth and promoting financial literacy.

