How much are Drake concert tickets? Presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

Drake has announced a new tour for 2023, titled It's All A Blur, which is scheduled to take place in venues across North America from June 16, 2023, to September 5, 2023. The rapper's new tour is set to be his first in the North American continent in five years.

He made the exciting announcement via a post on his official Instagram page, leaving fans over the moon.

Cash App Card Presale is available from March 15, 2023, at 12 pm CDT to March 16, 2023, at 10 pm CDT. Platinum Presale starts on March 15, 2023, at 12 pm CDT to March 17, 2023, at 10 pm CDT.

General tickets will be available from March 17, 2023, at 12 pm CDT and are priced between $267 to $672. It is important to note that a processing fee will be added to the total ticket price. Presales and general tickets are available on the rapper's official website, https://drakerelated.com/pages/tour and on www.ticketmaster.com as well.

21 Savage to Join Drake on the tour

Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, better known by his stage name 21 Savage, broke into the music scene with his debut album, Issa Album, which was released in 2017. The album received critical acclaim, peaking at number two on the Billboard Charts. Following its success, the rapper collaborated with several artists over the next few years, including Drake on his single Jimmy Cooks.

21 Savage is now set to collaborate with Drake again on his upcoming tour. The full list of dates and venues for the tour are given below:

June 16, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Cent

June 19, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

June 21, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

June 24, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

June 28, 2023 – Miami, Florida at Miami-Dade Arena

July 1, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

July 2, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

July 5, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

July 6, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

July 8, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

July 11, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

July 12, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

July 14, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

July 17, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

July 18, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

July 25, 2023 – New York, New York at Madison Square Garden

July 26, 2023 – New York, New York at Madison Square Garden

July 28, 2023 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

July 31, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

August 12, 2023 – Inglewood, California at Kia Forum

August 13, 2023 – Inglewood, California at Kia Forum

August 18, 2023 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center

August 21, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena

August 22, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena

August 25, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

August 28, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

September 1, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

September 5, 2023 – Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena

More about Drake and his music career

Drake began his music career with the album Thank Me Later, which was a critical success upon its release, peaking as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart. The album also sold 447,000 copies within the first week.

The rapper followed up the release with several more critically successful albums, making him the number one certified digital singer in the US, as per Billboard. He is also the winner of four Grammy Awards and 29 Billboard Music Awards. He is known for his popular tracks including God's Plan, Hotline Bling, Rich Flex, One Dance, Trust Issues, No Guidance, and more. Fans are now excited to see him in action during his upcoming tour.

