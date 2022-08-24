Ice Spice age explored as rapper parties with Drake in Toronto

Ice Spice appears to be truly on her way to becoming a well-known rapper in the industry. The Bronx native was recently spotted hanging out at a party with none other than Drake.

Spice was seen having fun in the crowd and Drake was also seen dancing and singing along to the ongoing performance on stage. After arriving in Canada, the 22-year-old shared a video on her social media account where she walked off a private jet and wore a double denim outfit with ginger curls.

The Neighborhood Talk shared the video on their Instagram page and the public instantly shared their reactions in the comments section.

Everything we know about Ice Spice

Born on January 1, 2000, Ice Spice is a 22-year-old singer who gained recognition following her response to Erica Banks' song Buss It in 2021. She then released a single called Bully and followed it with another song, Munch (Feeling' U) in 2022.

Spice initially planned to enroll in a beauty school before pursuing a career in music. Spice is active on Instagram with around 280,000 followers and also has a TikTok account, where she shares her musical content with around 110,000 followers.

Although detailed information about her early life remains unknown, she was raised by her mother and grandmother in New York City in Bronx, New York City. She once revealed that her father was an underground rapper. Additional details about her educational background, net worth and personal life have yet to be revealed.

Ice Spice spent most of her life indoors as the crime rate was high in the Bronx at the time. She eventually got addicted to television and YouTube and decided to become a famous personality when she grew up.

Other than working on some Spanish songs, the singer also has plans to do Latin music.

Ice Spice releases a short clip for Munch (Feelin' U)

Spice's song Munch has been loved by the audience (Image via icespicee/Instagram)

Ice Spice released a new visual of her song Munch (Feelin' U) on August 15, 2022. The lyrics of the song clearly express her opinions about disloyal men, hating women and more.

The clip featured Spice dancing with a group of friends and supporters in various spots in the Bronx, including a park, in front of Paya Deli and during a photoshoot. The song has received a positive response following its release.

Drake, on the other hand, spoke positively about Spice's music in an Instagram DM. A few reports say that Spice will also accompany Drake at the OVO Fest this year. However, this hasn't been confirmed by either of the artists yet.

While speaking to DJ Booth, Spice spoke about why Bronx hip hop is getting so popular, stating that it has happened since Cardi B put it on the map for females.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave