How much did Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour make? Rapper surpasses Kendrick Lamar to have the highest-grossing rap tour

Drake's supremacy in the rap game remains unchallenged as he eclipses Kendrick Lamar, securing the title for the highest-grossing hip-hop tour with his It's All a Blur Tour. Touring Data shows the tour has already raked in an impressive $129.7 million, outshining Kendrick Lamar's Big Steppers Tour.

Choosing arenas over stadiums has proven a strategic masterstroke for the OVO boss. The intimate and energetic atmosphere of these performances has struck a chord with fans, and analysts predict that the total earnings will more than double once the remaining 42 dates are factored in.

In contrast, Kendrick Lamar's Big Steppers Tour, aligned with the release of his highly anticipated fifth album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, concluded in September, amassing $110.9 million from 73 shows and selling 929,000 tickets.

Drake is all set to go for another joint tour with rapper J.Cole in 2024

The rap mogul will be teaming up with J. Cole for a co-headlining tour titled It's All a Blur — Big As the What? Tour. The 18-show extravaganza (22 in total) is set to begin on January 18 in Denver, Colorado, with Cole continuing the trek until March 10 in Lexington, Kentucky.

The tour's final four shows, including one in Long Island just 7.7 miles from Cole's alma mater, St. John's University, will feature Drake without the North Carolina rhymer.

As fans gear up for this epic collaboration, the rapper is set to drop some fresh tracks from his Scary Hours 3 EP pack on Friday, November 17. The anticipation for new music combined with the success of the It's All A Blur Tour solidifies Drake's position at the forefront of the rap scene, proving that he's a trendsetter and a record-breaker.

Drake has 5 Grammy wins and fifty-five nominations to his name

Drake is a Canadian rapper, singer, and songwriter who initially gained recognition through his role in the TV show Degrassi: The Next Generation. Transitioning from acting to music, he released his first mixtape, Room for Improvement, in 2006, followed by acclaimed projects like Comeback Season and So Far Gone, catapulting him to stardom.

In 2010, his debut album, Thank Me Later, featuring hits like Find Your Love and Over, marked a significant breakthrough. His second album, Take Care (2011), earned him a Grammy for the iconic track Hotline Bling. With five Grammy wins and 51 nominations, his emotional and relatable lyrics and infectious beats resonate with fans worldwide.

His successful albums include Nothing Was the Same, Views, and Scorpion. Beyond his solo career, the artist collaborates with diverse artists and owns the record label OVO Sound. He extends his influence beyond music by partnering with major brands such as Nike and Apple Music.

Aside from his entertainment prowess, the artist actively engages in philanthropy, championing causes like education and social justice. Despite controversies, his talent and achievements solidify his status as one of the industry's foremost figures.