What did Drake say about Esperanza Spalding? Away from Home lyrics spark controversy online

Drake's latest track Away From Home from his recently released album For All The Dogs stirred up controversy due to its mention of acclaimed jazz artist Esperanza Spalding. The song is part of the album released on October 6 and in the second verse of the hit track, the rapper seemingly took a dig at her by saying:

"Four GRAMMY's to my name, a hundred nominations Esperanza Spalding was gettin' all the praises, I'm tryna keep it humble, I'm tryna keep it gracious, Who give a f*ck Michelle Obama put you on her playlist? Then we never hear from you again like you was taken."

Some interpreted this line as a subtle dig at Spalding's success, revealing Drake's apparent bitterness over not receiving the accolades he believes he deserves. The line in the song is a reference to the fact that Esperanza Spalding won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2011, a category in which Drake was also nominated.

This prompted a wave of backlash from fans, with many taking to social media to criticize the rapper for taking a swipe at Spalding.

Drake's apparent diss follows his recent spats with other artists such as Kanye West, further fueling the controversy surrounding his latest album For All The Dogs.

"Stick to club songs" - Drake receives backlash from Esperanza Spalding fans after seemingly taking a dig at her in Away From Home

Drake faced backlash from Esperanza Spalding's fans following the release of his latest track from his new album For All The Dogs. Fans of both artists engaged in heated debates online, intensifying the controversy surrounding the song.

One fan reacted by saying that they took the diss personally as Esperanza Spalding is an artist who pushed the boundaries of Jazz. Another fan reacted by stating that the rapper also dissed Megan Thee Stallion and other artists in his tracks for no reason.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Spalding, known for her exceptional talent and contributions to the music industry, has won five Grammy Awards, including one as recent as last year. Her impressive achievements extend beyond the Grammys, as she holds two honorary doctorates from esteemed institutions like Berklee College of Music and CalArts.

At 38 years old, Esperanza Spalding, hailing from Portland, Oregon, boasts a successful career marked by eight studio albums and her significant influence on jazz music.

Canadian rapper Drake announced on Friday that he will be stepping away from his music career temporarily. This came shortly after he released his latest album, and the decision was driven by his need to prioritize his ongoing stomach issues.

"I probably won't make music for a little bit, I'm gonna be honest. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost — and I'll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life, and I've been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. I'm going to lock the door on the studio for a little bit," he said on his show Table For One.

It is currently uncertain whether this break will impact his scheduled concert performances, including those on Friday and Saturday in Toronto.