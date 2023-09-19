“Casually dropping double entendres”: Fans react as announcer Ian Eagle Drops Taylor Swift reference for Travis Kelce's score amid dating rumors 

Dating rumors surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made waves both on and off the football field during Sunday's game, creating quite the buzz in the NFL world. As Travis made a spectacular touchdown catch in the end zone, announcer Ian Eagle added a touch of pop culture to his commentary, saying:

"Kelce finds a blank space for the score."

This clever reference was a nod to Taylor Swift's hit song, Blank Space, and it captured the attention of fans and media alike.

As per the Mirror, Kelce made headlines when he attended one of Swift's concerts and openly shared his unsuccessful attempts to meet the singer and present her with a bracelet. Since then, speculations about the two of them dating have been swirling on social media.

In recent weeks, rumors of the two hanging out in New York City have surfaced, adding fuel to the dating speculations. Neither party, however, has addressed the matter as of now.

Fans reacted to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's dating rumours

Following Ian Eagle's announcement during the game on Sunday, fans of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have taken to social media platforms to not only praise the witty remark but also to express their excitement about the pop star and sports personality potentially getting together.

Travis Kelce is recognized as one of the premier tight ends in NFL history and has earned eight Pro Bowl selections. He has also been chosen as a first-team All-Pro player on four occasions.

Kelce's notable accomplishments include holding the NFL's record for the most consecutive seasons and the highest number of overall seasons (seven) with 1,000 receiving yards for a tight end.

In the 2020 season, he set another record by amassing 1,416 receiving yards in just 15 games, marking the most ever by a tight end in a single season. He briefly held this record in 2018 as well.