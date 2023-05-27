After being tangled up in dating rumors earlier this year in April, BLACKPINK's Rose and Kang Dong-won once again garnered attention recently after a netizen put forth their theories and pieces of evidence on South Korean blog platform, Netizens Buzz, that revived the rumors.

For the unversed, when a picture of the two seated next to each other during a party held by Burberry's former executive Riccardo Tisci reached the internet, it had many people believing that the BLACKPINK idol was dating the K-drama actor.

notpannkpop & notnetizenbuzz @notpannkpop_ [NOTPANNKPOP]



There are proofs that YG lied, Rosé and Kang Dong Won are really dating?, Knetz react [NOTPANNKPOP]There are proofs that YG lied, Rosé and Kang Dong Won are really dating?, Knetz react https://t.co/x4yaJ4Tffy

Additionally, many fans fueled the same at the time by linking the duo's necklaces they wore, the events they attended, etc. As soon as the issue started to gain heat, YG Entertainment (the agency of Rose) released a statement that the rumors were baseless and that they would take action against anyone spreading them. However, recently a netizen took to Netizens Buzz to add accounts of evidence to the dating rumors between Rose and Kang Dong-won through their article titled:

There are proofs that YG lied, Rosé and Kang Dong Won are really dating?

Netizen resurfaces dating rumors between BLACKPINK's Rose and Kang Dong-won, angering fans

When dating rumors initially resurfaced between BLACKPINK's Rose and Kang Dong-won, fans were skeptical of the same since it seemed quite vague. Given that the only solid evidence was the two were seated next to each other during the party they attended in April 2023, fans felt that there was no weight to the narrative. Regardless, some also brought up further instances as evidence for the same.

People speculated that Rose and Kang Dong-won shared the John Elliot X M.A.R.S. pendant necklace which came in pairs as a couple item. Additionally, there were also speculations that the two attended the Frieze Seoul Event on September 1, 2022. However, as YG Entertainment put forth its denying stance, the rumors slowly died down. The agency stated:

The Rosé dating allegations that were reported are false. Please help stop unfounded rumors from spreading.

With a netizen now again reviving the rumors with further alleged proofs and accounts of the two celebrities' indirect interaction, it had fans rethinking the legitimacy of YG Entertainment's statement. In addition to the couple's necklace they allegedly share and the Seoul event they attended, the netizen brought up incidents where Rose and Kang Dong-won had supposedly been skateboarding together. The duo's Instagram handles were also laid as the basis of a connection made by the netizen.

2soo9495 @211211_ what?? I saw an account saying Kang Dong Won is in Paris too because his film will be shown in canes..please, baby rosé don't break my heart.. what?? I saw an account saying Kang Dong Won is in Paris too because his film will be shown in canes..please, baby rosé don't break my heart..😭😭

عرب ليسكوك arab liskook @KimHane51151655

. #Rosé #KangDongWon

instagram : twitter.com/i/web/status/1… When Blinks thought that Rosé will debut as an actress because she was also seen attending many movie premieres last year when in fact she is dating an actor so she gets invited by him too. By the way,instagram : instagram.com/jklisa_liskook When Blinks thought that Rosé will debut as an actress because she was also seen attending many movie premieres last year when in fact she is dating an actor so she gets invited by him too. By the way, . #Rosé #KangDongWon instagram : instagram.com/jklisa_liskook twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/tXvs8vVJAA

Neongreeeeen @Neongreenrant Kang dong won does not deserve to be called an ugly old h*g because he’s in a dating rumor with Rose. The audacity. Kang dong won does not deserve to be called an ugly old h*g because he’s in a dating rumor with Rose. The audacity.

Rosé Enthusiast @butterflychaeng kang dong won and rosé are probably friends, even they're dating it's their choice. and about the drugs chill guys, it's just marble tray kang dong won and rosé are probably friends, even they're dating it's their choice. and about the drugs chill guys, it's just marble tray https://t.co/0x2ui1ai3k

유유제지에보 Guardian ♡̶ @doubleY_doubleJ Why Rosé & Kang Dong Won are trending in South Korea??? Are the debates still not end??? Why Rosé & Kang Dong Won are trending in South Korea??? Are the debates still not end??? https://t.co/7YYnu3bScP

Gentle_BLACK @GentleBLACK19 pannkpop.com/rose-and-kang-… What on earth is that? Initially accusing Rosé of using cocaine, and now there are rumors that she is dating Kang Dong Won who is way older that her! U guys are too much. Fortunately mah girl is unbothered What on earth is that? Initially accusing Rosé of using cocaine, and now there are rumors that she is dating Kang Dong Won who is way older that her! U guys are too much. Fortunately mah girl is unbothered 😎 pannkpop.com/rose-and-kang-… https://t.co/FWP8v4erJm

Additionally, the article by the netizen also explained that the K-pop idol was invited to the VIP Premiere that she attended last October due to her dating Kang Dong-won. They also added that the latter is currently in Paris, alongside Rose, to accompany her to her schedules and supposedly join the other speculated couple, BLACKPINK' Jennie and BTS' V, on a double date.

As the article hit the internet, fans grew confused about whether to believe in the legitimacy of the dating rumors between Rose and Kang Dong-won or not. However, many seemed to agree on a common factor that the article was written in a disrespectful tone to the K-drama actor, Kang Dong-won.

Not only did the writer shame the alleged couple for a huge age gap of sixteen years, but they also used derogatory words to describe the actor that angered and frustrated fans. Some of the words that the writer used in their article included "old h*g," "the ugly old a** man," "her old boyfriend," etc.

Regardless of the legitimacy of the news, fans pointed out that the language used was unnecessary and disheartening. Additionally, many wrote that whether the news is true or not, they're willing to support Rose and Kang Dong-won and allow them their rightful space of privacy.

