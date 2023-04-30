K-pop idols are not only known for their incredible talent and impressive performances but also for the intense scrutiny and restrictions placed on their personal lives, particularly when it comes to dating. They do have a tough time navigating their lives, especially since paparazzi are insistent upon knowing every single detail about them, resorting to following the stars even when they are on their private schedules.

As we look ahead to 2023, it's worth exploring what the future of K-pop idols dating may look like and what changes we can expect to see in the industry. Will more K-pop idols feel comfortable going public with their relationships? Will companies become more lenient with their dating policies? Join us as we take a closer look at the complex and evolving world of K-pop idols dating in 2023.

IU and Lee Jong-suk, Joy and Crush, and many more K-pop idols dating in 2023

1) Sooyoung (Girls' Generation) & Jung Kyung-ho

As one of the most enduring couples in the Korean entertainment industry, Sooyoung and Jung Kyung-ho continue to prove themselves as the ultimate power couple. The Girls' Generation member and the talented actor have been together since 2012, weathering rumors and speculation to come out stronger.

In a recent interview in December 2022, Jung Kyung-ho shared that he and Sooyoung support each other's work and still have no concrete plans for marriage. The actor further mentioned that they will tie the knot when the time feels right for both of them.

Sooyoung is not just a famous K-pop idol but also an accomplished actress who has appeared in popular K-dramas like Run On and So I Married An Anti-Fan. Meanwhile, Jung Kyung-ho is known for his exceptional performances in hit shows like Life on Mars, Prison Playbook, and Hospital Playlist.

2) Hyeri (Girl's Day) & Ryu Jun-yeol

In 2016, sparks flew on the set of Reply 1988 as Girls' Day's Hyeri and actor Ryu Jun-yeol found themselves playing each other's love interests. As fate would have it, their on-screen romance spilled over into real life, and the couple started dating that same year. In 2017, after Dispatch broke the news of their relationship, the couple confirmed the news through their respective companies.

Fast forward to six years later, the lovebirds are still going strong. On September 24, 2022, the director of Ryu Jun-yeol's drama Money Game took to Instagram to share that Hyeri had paid a surprise visit to her boyfriend on set, even treating the entire cast and crew to a coffee truck to show her unwavering support.

It's now 2023, and Hyeri and Ryu Jun-yeol are still going strong in their relationship. While there aren't many photos of the couple together, Lee Dong Hwi recently gave fans a glimpse of the Ssangmundong squad reunion on January 20, which included Hyeri and Jun-yeol. It's clear that the squad is as tight-knit as ever, and the couple is still happily together.

3) Joy(Red Velvet) and Crush

When it comes to K-pop girl groups, it's rare for members to make their relationships public. That's why when Red Velvet's Joy and R&B crooner Crush confirmed their dating rumors, the Korean music industry was sent into a frenzy. In August 2021, Sports Chosun, a well-known South Korean news outlet, reported that these two K-pop idols were dating.

Soon after, Joy and Crush wrote letters to their fans and followers, confirming their relationship. Their respective labels, P-Nation and SM Entertainment, also released a statement saying:

"Crush and Joy have recently started dating from being a close sunbae and hoobae."

The K-pop idols started their relationship as senior and junior in the industry before it turned into a romantic one. They even collaborated on Crush's hit single Mayday and reportedly kept in touch, which led to their romantic involvement.

4) Ryeowook (Super Junior) & Ari

Ryeowook and Ari are one of the most talked-about K-pop idols in the Korean entertainment industry. Their dating news broke in 2020 when SpoTvNews reported that the Super Junior member and former TAHITI member were in a relationship. After confirming their relationship, their respective labels revealed that they had started as close seniors and juniors before their friendship blossomed into a romantic one.

Ryeowook is a member of the legendary K-Pop boy group Super Junior, who debuted in 2006. He's not only an accomplished singer but he also made his solo debut in 2016 with the album The Little Prince. On the other hand, Ari is a multitalented singer and actress who started her career as a member of TAHITI in 2012. Although the group disbanded in 2018, Ari has been actively pursuing her solo career in music and acting.

5) IU & Lee Jong-suk

On December 31, 2022, the K-pop community was shocked by Dispatch's latest scoop. The Korean media outlet, notorious for breaking entertainment news and juicy gossip, surprised fans worldwide with news of IU and Lee Jong-suk's romantic relationship.

Dispatch published photos of the couple at an airport, reportedly returning from a romantic Christmas getaway in Nagoya, Japan. The article claimed that the two had been dating for four months.

Shortly after, Lee Jong-suk's agency, HighZium Studio, released an official statement confirming the news, indicating that their friendship had recently blossomed into a serious romantic relationship. IU's label EDAM Entertainment also confirmed the dating rumors, leaving fans ecstatic for the couple.

As of 2023, during a recent interview with Esquire Korea, Lee Jong-suk opened up about his friendship with IU in an official capacity. As fans already know, the two have a close bond, which he also acknowledged in the interview. Jong-suk expressed that IU is the funniest person he has ever met, and listening to her music has helped him through challenging times.

The world of K-pop idols continues to see its fair share of dating news and rumors in 2023, with some stars choosing to keep their relationships private while others confirm them publicly.

As the industry evolves and becomes more accepting of public relationships, it will be interesting to see how K-pop idols navigate their personal lives while continuing to captivate audiences with their music and performances.

