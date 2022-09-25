Hyeri is boyfriend Ryu Jun-yeol’s No. 1 fan in surprise birthday coffee truck event

Fans finally have some more Hyeri and Ryu Jun-yeol crumbs. As one of the most famous couples in the South Korean industry, the duo have been a fan-favorite and a loyal following since their 2015 series, Reply 1988.

Ryu Jun-yeol celebrated his birthday on Sunday, September 25, 2022, and his girlfriend Hyeri lost no chance to flaunt it. The actress sent a coffee truck with adorable messages printed on the banners on the set of Money Game, a movie the 36-year-old actor is currently filming.

The coffee truck was sent to showcase support to the entire cast and crew of Money Game. The photos were posted by director Han Jae-rim. The My Roommate is a Gumiho actress wrote a message on the horizontal banner calling herself her boyfriend's No. 1 fan and wishing him a happy birthday.

kdrama diary @kdramasdiary



On banner:

" My love Ryu Junyeol,

happy birthday to you

- (from) Junyeolssi's #1 fan -" #Hyeri personally went on the filming set of #RyuJunYeol 's #MoneyGame and brought a coffee truck with her to celebrate his birthday!On banner:My love Ryu Junyeol,happy birthday to you- (from) Junyeolssi's #1 fan -" #Hyeri personally went on the filming set of #RyuJunYeol's #MoneyGame and brought a coffee truck with her to celebrate his birthday!On banner:"♥ My love Ryu Junyeol, happy birthday to you ♥️- (from) Junyeolssi's #1 fan -" https://t.co/oxkeNFrIG0

The vertical banner on the right had a message full of jabs and supportive comments about Money Game and its cast. With the explosive growth of Korean dramas taking over major award shows, it was natural for the My Roommate is a Gumiho actress to wish the same for her beau’s new drama. The banner read:

“I’ve already booked plane tickets for the Money Game team. Let’s go win an Emmy Award next year!”

Girls’ Day’s Hyeri surprise visited boyfriend Ryu Jun-yeol on his birthday

pannatic @pannatic



pannative.blogspot.com/2022/09/hyeri-…

#RyuJunyeol #Hyeri #류준열 #혜리 Hyeri was spotted visiting Ryu Junyeol at the filming set with a coffee truck that says 'From Junyeol's No. 1 Fan' Hyeri was spotted visiting Ryu Junyeol at the filming set with a coffee truck that says 'From Junyeol's No. 1 Fan'pannative.blogspot.com/2022/09/hyeri-…#RyuJunyeol #Hyeri #류준열 #혜리 https://t.co/Osc7tXe1C7

Girls’ Day’s Hyeri and beau Ryu Jun-yeol publicly announced their relationship in 2017 and have since become one of the hottest couples in the industry. The duo’s rare sighting together is always an interesting update for fans, since they hardly showcase their love online.

To celebrate Alienoid actor’s 36th birthday, girlfriend Hyeri visited him on the set of Money Game, a psychological thriller adapted from a webtoon of the same name. Ryu Jun-yeol plays the main character in the series.

The actress not only visited her Reply 1988 boyfriend on set but also sent the entire cast and crew a coffee truck. Coffee and snack trucks are a great way to cheer for the show and the actors. She even clicked a photo with a staff member on set, who hid his face with an emoji and captioned it as:

“Hyeri’s boyfriend took this photo.”

태빈ღ @soraa9492



#ryujunyeol #hyeri Hyeri sent coffee truck and visit drama set junyeol bcuz tmmrw is his bday awwww🥰 Hyeri sent coffee truck and visit drama set junyeol bcuz tmmrw is his bday awwww🥰 #ryujunyeol #hyeri https://t.co/RaiyVLzzXU

Although Ryu Jun-yeol was not seen in any of the pictures, the staff member’s story confirmed that he did celebrate his birthday with Hyeri.

More about Money Game

Money Game is a new series that will create its own similar but distinct Squid Game. The mystery-thriller focuses on eight people who participate in a reality variety show for 44.8 billion Korean Won (KRW).

The rules of the variety show are simple. These eight must survive for 100 days in a studio with only concrete walls. When they win, they can divide the money amongst themselves.

The catch is that each service or product they purchase, such as food ingredients, electricity, and water, is priced 1,000 times higher than its original cost, and each purchase is deducted from the total prize money.

The show also stars Chun Woo-hee, Park Jung-min, Park Hae-joon, Bae Sung-woo, Moon Jung-hee, Lee Yeol-eum and Lee Yoo-young.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far