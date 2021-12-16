Crush and Joy's Lovestagram leaked online

Crush and Joy recently made an official statement and confessed that they were seeing each other. Now, speculation online suggests that Joy has a secondary Instagram account dedicated to her relationship with Crush.

The handle included pictures of the two stars together. Some of them were selfies and photos of the stars sharing a meal together on the handle.

Comments online in Korean fan cafes suggested that the one who leaked Joy's private Instagram account was none other than a friend of hers. This speculation resulted in many fans of Joy expressing their anger at her anonymous friend.

When did Crush and Joy begin dating?

Joy and Crush collaborated on the latter's single titled Mayday and the two became close after the same. According to a statement from the artists' agencies, the two began their relationship as a senior and junior.

P-Nation and SM Entertainment released a joint statement in which they said, "They had a senior-junior relationship, but they recently began dating with good feelings toward each other.”

Crush and Joy have also sparked dating rumors after their collaboration titled Mayday was released. This happened when the two had appeared together on a TV show to promote their collab single.

Before this appearance, Crush had appeared on the same show when he had indicated that Red Velvet member Irene was his ideal type. Speaking of his past comment during his appearance with Joy, Crush said:

"While we were working on our song, Joy told me that she watched me [talking about Irene] on Radio Star, so I felt really awkward."

His statement on the show surfaced again after Joy confirmed that she was dating him. Crush had said on MBC's show Radio Star:

"My ideal type is someone who always puts their best effort into their work. That is why my ideal type is Irene."

He entertained the audience by describing his ideal type in a very comical manner.

Joy's most recent K-drama is The One and Only. Before this, the actor played the lead role in two popular shows -- Tempted and Liar and his Lover.

Netizens suggest signs of hacking, call to respect the couple's privacy

🚧🚧🚧 @starwjnhc HUH JOY PRIV ACC GOT HACKED ?'*#$#+# and joy n crush got leaked too.... HUH JOY PRIV ACC GOT HACKED ?'*#$#+# and joy n crush got leaked too....

yr room @yerisbars people spreading crush and joy pic?? haven't y'all already learned that joy especially hates it when people disrespect her private life? out of all the cake girls she's literally the one that wants to beat her fans asses up for prying into her personal life omg 😭 get lost yall people spreading crush and joy pic?? haven't y'all already learned that joy especially hates it when people disrespect her private life? out of all the cake girls she's literally the one that wants to beat her fans asses up for prying into her personal life omg 😭 get lost yall

luvie pringles🍦finding reveluv moots @pringleseulgi_ I am so happy for crush and joy's relationship, i'm frustrated that some folks have no sense of privacy. If you find someone sharing joy and crush photos, please report and block those accounts. Please respect this by not reposting or spreading the photos. I am so happy for crush and joy's relationship, i'm frustrated that some folks have no sense of privacy. If you find someone sharing joy and crush photos, please report and block those accounts. Please respect this by not reposting or spreading the photos.

After the leak, several netizens took to Twitter to call for the couple's privacy to be respected.

Edited by R. Elahi