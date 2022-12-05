Jung Kyung-ho talks about marriage with SNSD’s Sooyoung and more in a press interview

Jung Kyung-ho, who rose to international fame with Hospital Playlist’s Kim Jun-wan, shared his thoughts on marriage with long-time partner Sooyoung of Girls’ Generation, aka SNSD.

During the December 4 press conference interview with Star News for his upcoming movie, Men of Plastic, multiple interviewees asked him about his long-term relationship. The couple began dating in 2013 and went public in 2014. With a decade almost closing in, interviewers asked the actor about his plans for marriage.

uly @sairated

it's nice seeing celebrity couple having a normal date

Last long ~ Sooyoung & Jung Kyung Ho Dateit's nice seeing celebrity couple having a normal dateLast long ~ Sooyoung & Jung Kyung Ho Date ✨it's nice seeing celebrity couple having a normal date 💕Last long ~ 🌸 https://t.co/DbxIxp5PAT

The 39-year-old actor calmly replied that although they have never had a serious discussion about it, they will take the next step when the time is right. As per translation via Soompi:

“I think we should get married when the time comes. But we’ve still never had a concrete conversation about it. If the right time comes.”

“The only person that I talk to”: Jung Kyung-ho opens up about SNSD Sooyoung's importance in his life

max 👩🏻‍⚕️ @soshimasen Congratulations to Jung Kyung Ho and SNSD Sooyoung for winning Couple of the year at 2020 MAMA Congratulations to Jung Kyung Ho and SNSD Sooyoung for winning Couple of the year at 2020 MAMA https://t.co/jEJIbSOieH

Jung Kyung-ho is a household name in South Korea, and so is his very public relationship with idol-actor Sooyoung. The couple has hardly been seen together outside, making fans yearn for their photos. While Sooyoung is currently filming Fanletter, Please, her beau is busy promoting his upcoming movie, Men of Plastic.

In a press interview for the same, Jung Kyung-ho was asked about his nearly decade-old relationship with Sooyoung. He said they are in a comfortable position that is enough not to pay much heed to others. Moreover, the actor also talked about the importance of the Girls Generation member in his life:

“Now, we don’t pay much attention to the eyes of others. A lot of time has passed [since we started dating], and we’ve made lots of memories and shared lots of conversations during the past 10 years. So she’s the person I talk to the most, because there are things that I can only talk about with her. It’s to the extent where I find myself thinking she might actually be the only person that I talk to."

The Seoul Story @theseoulstory SNSD Sooyoung & actor Jung Kyung Ho spotted on a date last weekend, already 5 years in relationship entertain.naver.com/photo/read?oid… SNSD Sooyoung & actor Jung Kyung Ho spotted on a date last weekend, already 5 years in relationship entertain.naver.com/photo/read?oid… https://t.co/02aswREnfB

The Men of Plastic actor even mentioned how the duo constantly support each other. Besides, being from the same industry helps them understand each other even more and gives them opportunities to cheer for each other:

"We’re always warmly cheering each other on. [Sooyoung] came to the VIP premiere yesterday to watch my film. She said she enjoyed it. Since she and I are in the same line of work, we’re respectful of one another when we talk about acting."

Jung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung go viral for their first selfie together after 10 years

As one of South Korea's most famous celebrity couples, fans yearn to see Jung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung together. Despite being in a relationship for a decade, the duo has been successful in keeping their personal lives extremely private. With almost no selfies of them together, the couple went viral when a restaurant chef uploaded a group photo including the two.

daph 🤍 @syoungshine if you told me yesterday that we'd get sooyoung & kyungho's first selca in 10 years PLUS a photo from sooyoung x kyungho and shinhye x taejoon's double date all in the same day, i would've laughed and called you crazy if you told me yesterday that we'd get sooyoung & kyungho's first selca in 10 years PLUS a photo from sooyoung x kyungho and shinhye x taejoon's double date all in the same day, i would've laughed and called you crazy 😭 https://t.co/mL2Qg7rYXh

The Hospital Playlist actor and Sooyoung were spotted on a double date with another celebrity couple, Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon, on November 22. On the same day, the chef, @keemscooking on Instagram, posted a group selfie and floored fans as it included Jung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung in one frame, making it a legendary moment for all K-pop and K-drama fans.

Poll : 0 votes