IU thanks fans for their interest in spotting Lee Jong-suk with her merchandise, says it's “receiving too much attention”

Idol-actor IU responded to the viral picture of her boyfriend, actor Lee Jong-suk, using her concert merchandise in an interview with Herald Pop on April 24. The actress has been attending several press conferences and interviews to promote her new movie, Dream, alongside Park Seo-joon.

One of the questions raised in the interview was the viral picture of Lee Jong-suk spotted with a pop socket of IU’s concert merchandise on April 17. Since the duo went public with their relationship after Dispatch’s expose on December 31, 2022, the actors have been attracting eyeballs and grabbing headlines over the smallest of things.

Speaking about the Big Mouth actor using a bunny pop socket, IU shared that it was part of the merchandise usually given to people who attend her concerts. The singer recently held a massive, record-breaking concert called The Golden Hour in September last year.

“They are goods given to people who attend my concerts, and he came to a concert. Although the goods aren’t anything special, I think the incident is receiving too much attention. I think there have also been candid photos, so I want to thank (fans) for their interest.” (Translation via Koreaboo)

IU thanks fans for their support regarding her relationship with Lee Jong-suk, reveals that she goes to him for help

On April 26, 2023, South Korea saw the release of the sports comedy Dream. It stars IU and Park Seo-joon in the lead roles. The actors play Lee So-min, a documentary filmmaker, and Yoon Hong-dae, a professional footballer tasked with coaching a ragtag team for the Homeless World Cup. The two A-list stars shared a screen together for the first time.

IU participated in multiple interviews for the promotions of Dream. In an interview with Herald Pop on April 24, the idol-actor revealed several things about her relationship with Big Mouth actor Lee Jong-suk.

The Palette singer spoke about Lee Jong-suk's viral pop socket picture and shared that she was bewildered that fans were so attentive and supportive of their relationship. She added that she desires to have a “quiet” and “healthy” dating life.

“A lot of people have paid attention (to our relationship), and a lot of people have supported us, so I am a little at a loss for words. Because the best way to pay back (fans’ support) is to quietly have a healthy relationship, I want to have a quiet and healthy relationship.”

She also revealed that the two actors usually talk about acting. There have also been times when IU has reached out to Lee Jong-suk for advice. She said:

“Of course I talked about acting with my boyfriend. When I have a difficulty or have a scene where I don’t know well, I ask my boyfriend, Yoo Inna, and other colleagues and seniors for SOS a lot."

Meanwhile, Dream opened to impressive box office numbers in South Korea. As per KOBIS (The Korean Film Council’s Korea Box-office Information System), the movie topped the box office with 93,420 viewers.

It is a celebratory moment since Dream is the first Korean movie to rank No. 1 at the box office in 50 days. The last movie to top it was The Devil’s Deal in March.

Poll : 0 votes