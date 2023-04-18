“I was such a fan”: Park Seo-joon talks about working with IU in Dream, says he had great fun together

During a press conference for their upcoming movie, Dream, actor Park Seo-joon shared his experience of working on the move, stating that he never thought of IU as his little sister, but as a great person. The Dream cast and crew held a conference on April 18, 2023, and spoke about several things regarding the comedy documentary.

Both Park Seo-joon and IU are coveted actors who have made an impressive name in the South Korean entertainment industry. Dream is the first movie where audiences will get to see the two actors in the same project, which has naturally led to high expectations.

The Seoul Story @theseoulstory 📸 IU and Park Seo Joon at the press conference for the movie ‘Dream’ today 📸 IU and Park Seo Joon at the press conference for the movie ‘Dream’ today ⚽️💚 https://t.co/hFyTBt1oWy

Speaking about how he views his co-star, idol-actress IU, the Itaewon Class actor shared that he was happy to work alongside her but never thought of her as a sister. As per Sports Donga and translation via Koreaboo, he said:

“I’ve never felt like she (IU) was a little sister, but that she is a huge person. She’s someone who successfully chased two rabbits as a singer and an actress and it’s unbelievable. I was such a fan and I was happy to have the opportunity to be in a production with her.”

Park Seo-joon shares thoughts about working with IU, his respect for professional football players, and more in Dream press conference

Dream is an upcoming movie about Hong-dae (Park Seo-joon), a professional football player who is tasked to coach a team of homeless people for a Homeless World Cup while on his disciplinary probation. The team players are a quirky bunch of old men who now have their ropes in the hands of a soulless coach. Documenting this entire journey is passionate director Lee So-min (IU).

In a press conference held on April 18, the 34-year-old actor spoke about working with IU and other cast members. He mentioned the differences between Dream and his last project, the hit 2020 Netflix drama Itaewon Class, and how he was able to depend on IU.

“My previous production was Itaewon Class, which we all pulled through together but I had some emotionally difficult times. In Dream, there are more senior actors than my previous production, and there was IU so I was able to depend on them. More than working as individuals, it’s a production where teamwork is important so that helped.”

arinaです @uaenarina Love that IU is loved by the Dream team.. you can see that Park Seojoon pulling the seat for her, and Kim Jongsoo quietly pushed the chair for her from behind 🥹🥹🥹🫶

Love that IU is loved by the Dream team.. you can see that Park Seojoon pulling the seat for her, and Kim Jongsoo quietly pushed the chair for her from behind 🥹🥹🥹🫶https://t.co/0uvtb9w5ru

Park Seo-joon also shared that he was a “little disappointed” that the filming was over, as he had great fun filming with IU.

“In fact, we did well and had so much fun so I’m a little disappointed it’s over. I think it’ll be fun to meet again next time.”

He added that he had newfound respect for professional players as he realized the difference between running on the bare ground and the field.

“Once I ran on the grass, I noticed how different it is from the bare ground. It wasn’t as bad as sand, but I felt like it was holding my legs. I felt how amazing football players are and it made me cheer for them even more.”

reems ♡s salma🪞 @eight_lily7 iu's new movie ‘Dream’ (드림) with park seojoon will be releasing in theaters on April 26th!

iu's new movie ‘Dream’ (드림) with park seojoon will be releasing in theaters on April 26th!https://t.co/ymOeWxo8lR

Meanwhile, Park Seo-joon and IU’s banter as Hong-dae and So-min is one aspect of the movie that has greatly intrigued fans as the dialogs are written by director Lee Byung-hun. Lee Byung-hun is a famous filmmaker known for his popular movies Extreme Job (2019) and Twenty (2015).

Dream is slated for release on April 26, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes