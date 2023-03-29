On Wednesday, March 29, it was revealed that South Korean actor Park Seo-joon will appear as a guest on IU's talk show, Palette. The filming of the episode is expected to take place sometime in April.

On the episode, they will talk about Dream, an upcoming K-movie starring IU and Park Seo-joon. Additionally, given that the latter will be the guest, it's likely that the interview will dive deeper into his recent and earlier projects, music preferences, etc.

Right from the announcement of the two coming together as co-stars for a K-movie, fans have been over the moon, rejoicing at their dream collaboration coming alive. As more on more promotional schedules between the two reveal themselves, fans' excitement is only further fueled.

Palette is a talk show hosted by the Korean singer and actress IU since 2020 on her official YouTube channel. Every episode, starring a particular guest, is divided into two segments. After engaging in a brief interview session, both the host and the guest cover songs in the first segment and roll out a duet in the second.

Since most of IU's guests have been K-pop idols and groups, this concept was carried out smoothly. However, Park Seo-joon's appearance on the show, who's an actor, makes people curious about the activities they two will engage in. Fans are also extremely thrilled to hear about the behind-the-scenes stories, the environment of the filming set, and how it was for the two to work together.

09.18. @durahbooox Park Seo Joon on IU's Palette???? Park Seo Joon on IU's Palette????

Annie🐥💜 @iuheartbangtan I'm super excited because when IU said yesterday that actors want to be on Palette more than musicians I suddenly thought about Park Seo Joon. I guess there is a chance that he will be a guest and I really want to see them together🥺🥺 I'm super excited because when IU said yesterday that actors want to be on Palette more than musicians I suddenly thought about Park Seo Joon. I guess there is a chance that he will be a guest and I really want to see them together🥺🥺

ching • fan account @cheonsafangirl ️ next IU palette guest is Park Seo Joon~ we cheered next IU palette guest is Park Seo Joon~ we cheered🎉✨️

To further promote Dream, Park Seo-joon and IU will also appear as guests on a South Korean variety show, The Game Caterers, in April. Hosted by PD Na Young Seok, the show is based on a business trip program where the host visits film sets and other entertainment settings to organize games that are harder to win than one expects.

In brief about the upcoming Korean movie Dream

Park Seo-joon and IU have come together as co-stars for the creation of a sports-based movie, Dream. The story revolves around a football player named Hong-dae, who's appointed as the coach for a special national soccer team on disciplinary probation.

As he tries his best to train homeless players who have never even touched a ball to compete in the Homeless World Cup, he develops a bicker-filled relationship with Lee So-min, an aspiring director filming the team's documentary.

Guessing from the teaser, the film is expected to be a light-hearted and comedic watch, and fans can't wait for Dream to hit the screens on April 26, 2023.

As more promotional content begins to roll out, fans can't wait to witness the behind-the-scenes interactions and off-camera relationship between the two and are counting down the days before the film's release.

