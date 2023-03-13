Park Seo-joon and IU’s upcoming film Dream premiere date confirmed

On March 12, the South Korean media outlet E Daily confirmed that Park Seo-joon and IU’s upcoming film Dream is slated to premiere on April 26, 2023. According to the outlet, the upcoming film was supposed to be released in early May, but will now air in April.

리리 ♡ #TheGlory 🍊⚖️🔮 @blueskypallette



Dream is a movie that is selected in one of those lineup that will release in April. Dream is tentatively release in April 26, and it is predicted gonna be loved for Children's Day in May 5!



#Dream #드림 #IU and #ParkSeoJoon movie Dream is finally seeing the light! [EXCLUSIVE]Dream is a movie that is selected in one of those lineup that will release in April. Dream is tentatively release in April 26, and it is predicted gonna be loved for Children's Day in May 5! #IU and #ParkSeoJoon movie Dream is finally seeing the light! [EXCLUSIVE]Dream is a movie that is selected in one of those lineup that will release in April. Dream is tentatively release in April 26, and it is predicted gonna be loved for Children's Day in May 5!#Dream #드림 https://t.co/vt8ysb3mVI

The upcoming sports and comedy film Dream revolves around the story of a team of people who are working hard to win a yearly international soccer event called the Homeless World Cup. The film will showcase how a professional soccer player and a producing director team up to present an intriguing story.

Fans are also excited to watch the upcoming movie Dream, which will feature the two mega-stars sharing the screen.

Park Seo-joon will chronicle the life of Yoon Hong-dae, a professional soccer player in the upcoming film Dream

The highly anticipated and star-studded cast of the upcoming film Dream features IU and Park Seo-joon. The latter plays the character Yoon Hong-dae while IU takes on the role of Lee So-min.

In the movie Dream, the professional soccer player Yoon Hong-dae is unexpectedly put on disciplinary probation. As life continues to throw several challenges his way, he ends up becoming the coach of an abandoned team. At first, he isn’t interested in guiding any members of the team, but as time passes, he forms a bond with the team members.

Park Seo-joon's character Hong-dae decides to show his genuine care and trust in the abandoned team, thus transforming into a leader. The team eventually starts preparing for the Homeless World Cup, an international soccer event.

🎨 ☆ IUxCartoon 📌 fan account @iuaenapieces iu and park seo joon again but now in theaters with dream movie iu and park seo joon again but now in theaters with dream movie https://t.co/oE48G1qbv5

Subsequently, Hong-dae encounters Lee So-min, who is a producing director and wants to make a documentary about Hong-dae’s team, their failures, success, and everything they faced while preparing for the international soccer event.

Park Seo-joon's upcoming movie will be helmed and penned by the director Lee Byung-hun, who is famous for his projects including Be Melodramatic, Twenty, Again My Live, and others.

As per reports by several South Korean media outlets, the upcoming film Dream is set to release in multiplexes including Lotte Cinema, CGV, and Megabox.

The shooting of the film faced many ups and downs. Fans wondered when it would release as the production process was halted on multiple occasions owing to Covid-19, excessive rainfall, and overseas filming. Now that the filming and post-production process has concluded, fans can’t wait to see the highly-anticipated movie on screen.

Recent activities of Park Seo-joon and IU

Park Seo-joon was recently spotted interacting with BLACKPINK member Jennie at the Chanel fashion show held in Paris as they are both ambassadors for the brand. He also posted a picture with the idol on his Instagram account. Fans went gaga watching the duo interact candidly and without any hesitation at the event.

IU has revealed that she has been dating Lee Jong-suk, a prominent Korean actor, and wishes for support and trust from her fans. Netizens would now love to see them together as they are considered the power couple among K-drama fans.

Park Seo-joon and IU are currently gearing up for the release of the film and fans can't wait to see what they have in store for them.

Poll : 0 votes