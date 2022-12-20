“It Boy indeed”: K-pop fans lavish praise on Korean football player Cho Gue-sung’s stunning visuals on Vogue Korea cover

Korean football star Cho Gue-sung has graced the cover of Vogue Korea, and K-pop fans cannot stop gushing over his stunning visuals.

As we near the end of 2022, Vogue Korea has chosen to spotlight prominent celebrities who have made their mark this year. Cho Gue-sung has featured in the magazine alongside popular girl group IVE, and Lulu, Sua, and Yeri.

The young footballer, who stunned fans with his idol-like visuals on the cover of Vogue Korea, had put up an amazing performance on the field that earned him considerable praise and recognition by the time South Korea finished their course at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Noting his impact and visuals, a fan shared their thoughts on Twitter:

“It boy indeed.”

As a male, he is the 5th cover model of all time (Park Bogum, GD, BTS V and Cho guesung)



As a male, he is the 5th cover model of all time (Park Bogum, GD, BTS V and Cho guesung)

Cho Gue-sung shows off his abs on first-ever Vogue Korea cover page

South Korea may not have won the World Cup but has managed to win legions of fans' hearts, thanks to their fighting spirit, an amazing display of talent, and charismatic visuals.

One of the players to have captured the internet’s collective attention was player number “9” Cho Gue-sung. Fans were enamored of his idol-like visuals, fierce personality, and, of course, incredible performance on the field that secured him two goals. In no time, the footballer's fancams went viral on social media, amassing millions of views in record time.

Consequently, K-pop fans were not surprised to find out that the Korean player number "9" is featured on Vogue Korea’s December cover. The ace football player shows off his toned physique and abs as he poses shirtless with a football covering his left eye. Meanwhile, in the second picture, Cho Gue-sung can be seen sporting a simple red tee, flexing his biceps with his eyes fixed on the camera.

Fans quickly took to social media to shower praise on the Korean star and his gorgeous Vogue covers:

waking up to cho gue sung being on the cover of vogue korea omg this is everything

cho gue sung knows he's hot he just knew that- istg im referring to his photoshoot with vogue korea

is it cho gue sung's first magazine cover???? AND ITS FOR VOGUE?????

babe wake up cho gue sung vogue cover just released

THE FACT THAT THIS IS CHO GUE SUNG'S FIRST MAGAZINE COVER AND IT'S FREAKING VOGUE

The Vogue Korea covers were shared by Cho Gue-sung on his official Instagram, inviting playful reactions from his teammates as well. Sharing funny emoticons, Lee Kang-in wrote:

“This doesn't seem to be the hyung I know??? Why did you switch people?”

Meanwhile, his other athlete friends, including Kim Jin-su, reacted with wholesome emojis that conveyed their encouragement for the number "9" Korean star.

The sensational Korean football star, who had merely seven posts on Instagram and 20,000 followers before the World Cup, now boasts a whopping 2.8 million followers on Instagram. His Vogue Korea post on his personal Instagram had 1,346,836 likes at the time of writing.

Cho Gue-sung is the first South Korean to score two goals in a single World Cup game

Cho Gue-sung is a South Korean football player who plays as a forward for Jeonbuk Hyunai Motors and a striker for South Korea’s national team. He was born on January 25, 1998, and is currently twenty-four years old.

He made his international debut on September 7, 2021, in South Korea’s World Cup Qualifier against Lebanon. In the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he scored two goals against Ghana, becoming the first South Korean player to score two or more goals in a single World Cup match. South Korea was able to qualify in the top 16.

However, the young star’s talent wasn’t the only thing that shot him to fame. He became a viral sensation thanks to his stunning visuals and fierce personality as well.

Cho Gue-sung will be starring in MBC’s I Live Alone which is scheduled to be broadcast on December 23 KST. Further, the player has also confirmed his appearance on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, which is hosted by the talented Yoo Jae-suk, although the date to film the episode has not yet been decided.

