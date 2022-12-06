Create

“He will certainly go to Europe” – South Korea’s 2022 FIFA World Cup hero Cho Gue-sung’s father drops hint on transfer

By Sachin Bhat
Modified Dec 06, 2022 09:27 PM IST
Cho Gue-sung score twice for South Korea in Qatar
Cho Gue-sung score twice for South Korea in Qatar

South Korea's 2022 FIFA World Cup forward Cho Gue-sung's father has dropped a transfer hint by admitting that his son is on his way to Europe soon.

Gue-sung was a member of the Taegeuk Warriors' squad at the Qatar showpiece, where he scored twice against Ghana in a 3-2 group-stage defeat.

His excellent performances have caught the attention of clubs from abroad, who are now looking to sign the forward.

Mohammed Kudus is the first Ghanaian player to score two goals in a single World Cup match. 🇬🇭Cho Gue-Sung is the first South Korean player to score two goals in a single World Cup match. 🇰🇷History made tonight. 👏 https://t.co/PVLPGnK7Q4

His father dropped a hint that he could be joining Celtic, the club that has been linked with him. In a recent interview, he said:

"The advice I have given my son is when he signs for a team abroad, go to a club that can play the way he likes, rather than choosing a club because they are a big name. He needs a club that will help him adapt and settle down to a new lifestyle on and off the pitch."

He added:

"I know his agent is in the process of finalizing negotiations regarding his transfer overseas. He will certainly go to Europe. Ahead of the World Cup, I told him that this was a tournament that he had to show everyone what he could do on the pitch and I think he did that."

He also expressed pride in Gue-sung for his performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, saying:

"He has had a great time at the World Cup and I am certainly very proud of him."

Gue-sung has plied his trade in South Korea's leagues so far. He made his club debut in 2019 with FC Anyang before joining Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors a year later.

In 2021, he enlisted in the military team Gimcheon Sangmu to serve his military duty.

The forward has scored a total of 52 goals in 132 appearances at the club level. He was the top-scorer of the 2022 K League 1 and led Jeonbuk to the Korean FA Cup title this year.

Brazil end South Korea's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign

South Korea were beaten 4-1 by mighty Brazil in the Round of 16 yesterday (December 5) to end their fairytale 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Brazil cruise through to the #FIFAWorldCup quarter-finals with a 4-1 win over South Korea.They will play Croatia on Friday for a place in the semi-finals.#BRAKOR https://t.co/1WZRH92v1Y

The Taegeuk Warriors progressed from a group featuring Portugal and Uruguay, collecting four points in three games.

They held Uruguay to a 0-0 draw in their opening game and beat Portugal 2-1 in their final group fixture. They secured a passage into their first knockout stages since 2010.

