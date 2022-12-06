“He will certainly go to Europe” – South Korea’s 2022 FIFA World Cup hero Cho Gue-sung’s father drops hint on transfer

South Korea's 2022 FIFA World Cup forward Cho Gue-sung's father has dropped a transfer hint by admitting that his son is on his way to Europe soon.
Gue-sung was a member of the Taegeuk Warriors' squad at the Qatar showpiece, where he scored twice against Ghana in a 3-2 group-stage defeat.
His excellent performances have caught the attention of clubs from abroad, who are now looking to sign the forward.
His father dropped a hint that he could be joining Celtic, the club that has been linked with him. In a recent interview, he said:
"The advice I have given my son is when he signs for a team abroad, go to a club that can play the way he likes, rather than choosing a club because they are a big name. He needs a club that will help him adapt and settle down to a new lifestyle on and off the pitch."
He added:
"I know his agent is in the process of finalizing negotiations regarding his transfer overseas. He will certainly go to Europe. Ahead of the World Cup, I told him that this was a tournament that he had to show everyone what he could do on the pitch and I think he did that."
He also expressed pride in Gue-sung for his performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, saying:
"He has had a great time at the World Cup and I am certainly very proud of him."
Gue-sung has plied his trade in South Korea's leagues so far. He made his club debut in 2019 with FC Anyang before joining Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors a year later.
In 2021, he enlisted in the military team Gimcheon Sangmu to serve his military duty.
The forward has scored a total of 52 goals in 132 appearances at the club level. He was the top-scorer of the 2022 K League 1 and led Jeonbuk to the Korean FA Cup title this year.
Brazil end South Korea's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign
South Korea were beaten 4-1 by mighty Brazil in the Round of 16 yesterday (December 5) to end their fairytale 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.
The Taegeuk Warriors progressed from a group featuring Portugal and Uruguay, collecting four points in three games.
They held Uruguay to a 0-0 draw in their opening game and beat Portugal 2-1 in their final group fixture. They secured a passage into their first knockout stages since 2010.
