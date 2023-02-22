“It’s been like 10 years already”: Fans ecstatic as Jung Kyung-ho and Choi Soo-young are spotted on a date

On Sunday, February 19, 2023, photos of Jung Kyung-ho and Choi Soo-young went viral on social media as the two were spotted enjoying a casual date together.

The couple was reportedly spotted outside the Charlotte Theater in Seoul, where the musical Sweeney Todd is being performed from December 1, 2022. Jung Kyung-ho and his girlfriend, Choi Soo-young, went on to support his fellow co-star Jeon Mi-do’s play.

Jeon Mi-do has finally made her musical comeback after six years of working with Jung Kyung-ho on the famous Netflix hit series Hospital Playlist season one and two. Fans could not stay calm as they saw pictures of the famous K-drama couple. One fan tweeted:

Zvoz🔴💖 @Zvoz7 @syoungshine they are the strongest couple. How many years its been like 10years already?🥰

“They look so good together”: Twitterati can’t keep calm after seeing Jung Kyung-ho and Choi Soo-young spending quality time

It’s a known fact that the two have been dating for over ten years after Dispatch revealed their dating news to the world in 2014. The couple is going strong, with many calling their relationship celeb goals.

Some still tease that the photos that were clicked by the said publication are still the best couple picture ever. In the picture, the couple can be seen making adorable gesture poses as they finally get time to see each other.

This is why many fans call them couples that came straight out of the K-dramas. Recently, the duo was also seen on a double date with Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon, who recently became parents. The couple was seen having dinner and drinks together.

For their musical date, fans observed that the two wore matching outfits. They can be seen wearing the same colored cap and long trench coats of different colors to match their fashion statements. It’s not the first time the couple has done so, as they are also popular among fans for their fashionable couple outfits.

As the pictures went viral on Twitter, many fans started expressing their love for them. Here are some reactions:

CHOI SOOYOUNG AND JUNG KYUNGHO ARE THE BEST COUPLE!!!!

I LOVEEE YOOOU GUYYYYYYS

#Kyungho #Sooyoung Matchyyy outfit and Matchyyy steps 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹CHOI SOOYOUNG AND JUNG KYUNGHO ARE THE BEST COUPLE!!!!I LOVEEE YOOOU GUYYYYYYS

Many Korean celebrities have been announcing their dating and wedding news, including Lee Jong-Suk, IU, Lee Seung-gi, and Song Joong-ki, and fans are keeping a keen eye on the couple who have been dating for the longest time.

They presume they will soon hear news of their marriage from Jung Kyung-ho and Choi Soo-young, considering their age and the duration of their relationship. However, nothing has been confirmed yet, and the couple is currently occupied with prospering careers and dating whenever they get time.

More about Jung Kyung-ho and Choi Soo-young

max 👩🏻‍⚕️ @soshimasen Congratulations to Jung Kyung Ho and SNSD Sooyoung for winning Couple of the year at 2020 MAMA

Jung Kyung-ho has starred in many K-dramas and is known for his vast filmography. Amongst K-drama fans, he is famous for his unique projects with a realistic and healing appeal to life, including Life on Mars, Hospital Playlist One and Two, Prison Playbook, and others. He has starred in several films, including Men of Plastic and Déjà vu.

Choi Soo-young isn’t just an actor. She is also part of the K-pop girl group Girl’s Generation. She is an idol, RJ, and has acted as MC for many award shows. Being a multitalented individual, she has starred in several dramas, including So I Married an Anti-Fan, Run On, If You Wish Upon Me, Fanletter, Please, and others.

Jung Kyung-ho is currently appearing in the ongoing Netflix romance series Crash Course in Romance, while Choi Soo-young has been cast in the upcoming drama Strangers.

