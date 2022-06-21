Jung Kyung-ho and Jeon Do-yeon confirmed to star in the romantic drama One-Shot Scandal

On June 21, tvN confirmed that Jung Kyung-ho and Jeon Do-yeon will be starring in One-Shot Scandal. The drama has been written by screenwriter Yang Hee-seung of Once Again and Familiar Wife and will be helmed by the PD of Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Yoo Jae-won.

One-Shot Scandal will deal with the sweet, warm and fuzzy story of people who have to deal with the endlessly competitive nature of entrance exams.

The drama follows a bittersweet scandal between a passionate CEO of a side dish shop who enters the world of entrance exams at a later stage and a successful instructor in Korea’s top private education sphere.

This marks the third collaboration between the writer and director after producing King Of High School and Oh My Ghostess together in the past.

Jung Kyung-ho and Jeon Do-yeon are classic cases of “opposites attract” on One-Shot Scandal

What are K-drama romances without using the classic “opposites attract” trope? Jung Kyung-ho and Jeon Do-yeon are poles apart in their new romance drama, One-Shot Scandal. Jeon Do-yeon will be taking on the role of Nam Haeng-sun, a former national athlete who belatedly enters the overcrowded market for entrance exams. She is also the CEO of the National Representative Side Dish Shop.

Even though she’s exhausted in life, she’s harsh in character, firm in her choices and doesn’t believe in giving excuses.

However, she keeps getting entangled with Choi Chi-yeol, the star instructor in Korea’s top private education sphere.

He is an all-rounder with exceptional talking skills, extravagant showmanship and someone who is blessed with wealth and fame. He is a workaholic and doesn’t care about other people’s feelings due to his excellent skills.

However, his life will change when he meets Nam Haeng-sun as the characters embark upon a sweet and romantic story.

More about Jung Kyung-ho

The talented actor is the son of veteran TV director Jung Eul-young and frequent collaborator of writer Kim Soo-hyun, who wrote hit K-dramas like Mom's Dead Upset, My Husband's Woman, Life Is Beautiful and Childless Comfort.

He started his career with supporting roles in dramas like - I'm Sorry, I Love You (2004) and Time Between Dog and Wolf (2007).

He graduated to doing lead roles since Beating Again in 2015 and has starred in some popular K-dramas like Life On Mars, Prison Playbook, When the Devil Calls Your Name and the Hospital Playlist series.

One-Shot Scandal will air sometime in 2023.

