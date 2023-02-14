“Why are they mad?”: Netizens defend Crash Course in Romance leads Jung Kyung-ho and Jeon Do-yeon’s age gap

People on the internet are all-in defending Jung Kyung-ho (39) and Jeon Do-yeon’s (50) onscreen romance in Netflix’s romcom, Crash Course in Romance.

While the romcom has been receiving incredibly good reviews, with many even calling it their comfort drama of the year, criticisms about the lead actors’ ages began pouring in recently. Many believe that Jung Kyung-ho looked much younger than Jeon Do-yeon in the series, which made them lose interest in the story.

However, others soon rose to defend the actors with their own arguments. With the series being a middle-aged romance drama, where the female lead plays the mother of a teenager, the hypocrisy of seeing older women with younger men was among several points that fans put forward in defense of the age gap. One netizen even asked:

"Why are they mad?"

Why are people mad about the main fl age in crash course drama?? It was supposed to be middle age people romance why are they mad?

Crash Course in Romance crossed double-digit viewership ratings in its sixth episode, reflecting its gradual rise in popularity. Jung Kyung-ho plays Choi Chi-yeol, a star math teacher at a private institution, while Jeon Do-yeon plays Nam Haeng-seon, a restaurant owner who is also a single mother to a teenage daughter.

Fans leave no stone unturned to defend Crash Course in Romance leads from age gap criticism

Some people are triggered by the fact that Jeon Doyeon is 10 yrs older than Jung Kyungho & finds it unappealing. She plays a single mother of a highschooler & yall expect her to look like shes 20? I personally found #CrashCourseInRomance very wholesome & realistic so far.

Currently, the most popular K-drama in town is Crash Course in Romance. The romcom series, starring Jung Kyung-ho and veteran Cannes Film Award-winning actress Jeon Do-yeon in the lead roles, created average buzz during its premiere. One of the reasons for its growing attraction was the series' scriptwriter Yang Hee-seung, who is known for her romcoms Oh My Ghost and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo.

However, following the release of multiple episodes, several moments between the two leads playing Chi-yeol and Haeng-seon have gone viral on the internet. The most recent episode finally saw the two realize their love for each other, with Chi-yeol confessing his feelings for Haeng-seon. The leads even shared a kiss that also went viral.

Despite this, several comments about Jeon Do-yeon’s age and looks in comparison to Jung Kyung-ho have become a point of constant debate.

the hate comments jeon doyeon is getting from ifans make me sick cuz when it's a man past his 40s you call them dilfs & when there's big age gap with their co-stars you still watch. but women should stop acting past a certain age apparently…misogynists & ageists pick a struggle

Many netizens were quick to reject the debate and defended the actors’ age gap. Some even called out the double standards of people and shared that the entire discussion on the age gap was unnecessary.

For many, the two actors’ comedic timing and talents appeared to be in harmony, making them an interesting onscreen couple to root for. Moreover, another charming factor of the drama is its unusual and refreshing romantic storyline.

Take a look at how fans defended the actors' age-gap below:

it's so crazy if you also consider the fact that jung kyungho is literally turning 40. the age gap isnt even crazy

I watched it initially cause I love Jung Kyungho, but I got hooked right away, I was surprised with the age gap of the leads but it doesn't show on the drama at all

ppl just hate women that have a life after 35 yo ohhh but a man? yas hot oppa aging like wine

Her co-star is literally about to turn 40 like why is there any talk at all. He's a grown man if they was to get into a relationship irl there would be no damn issue even then. They acting like he's 18 and having to act with her

the crash course in romance actress' age discourse is so unnecessary

Lol you guys complaining abt the large age gap in Crash Course in Romance shows how shallow you are. The drama is a good watch period.

the comedy serve of Jeon Doyeon and Jung Kyungho's tandem is just so enjoyable to watch! The way she lifted him up is just so hilarious #CrashCourseInRomance

She's 49 and he's 39 and they're acting like she's about to fall over and die at any moment.

helene fischer's biceps @verafarmigoaat won best actress at cannes and therefore we will not be tolerating any form of disrespect in this house!

some ppl need reminding that Jeon do yeon won best actress at cannes and therefore we will not be tolerating any form of disrespect in this house!

Meanwhile, episode 12 of Crash Course in Romance, released on February 12, became the series' highest-rated episode yet. It received 13.5% nationwide viewership and 15.9% Seoul-wide viewership as per Nielsen Korea. It has overtaken Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha to become the 18th highest-rated drama of all time on cable TV.

With six more episodes to go and several interesting bits yet to be explored, Crash Course in Romance’s ratings are expected to increase. The show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9.10 pm KST on tvN and Netflix.

