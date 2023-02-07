Netflix series Crash Course in Romance tops the most buzzworthy drama and Actors Rankings for the third consecutive week

Netflix's Crash Course in Romance has topped the most buzzworthy drama and actor rankings for the third consecutive week.

On Thursday, February 2, the Good Data Corporation released its weekly list of dramas and actors that have generated the most buzz during the fourth week of January. Not only the drama but also the actors, Jung Kyung-ho and Jeon Do-yeon, have successfully maintained their positions at No. 1 for the third consecutive week.

Jung Kyung-ho's drama is followed by JTBC's The Interest of Love and Agency, in the second and third positions, respectively. The Interest of Love’s cast, including Moon Ga-young and Yoo Yeon-seok, have ranked at No. 2 and 5, respectively.

Crash Course in Romance, The Interest of Love lead in the top 10 K-dramas with most buzz in the fourth week of January

The Good Data Corporation releases a weekly list of dramas that have garnered more love and praise among viewers. It determines several factors, including data collected from online sources, news articles, blog posts, videos, social media interactions, and other sources about any ongoing drama or a series that is slated to premiere soon.

The top ten Korean dramas that have generated the most buzz during the fourth week of January are as follows:

1. tvN’s Crash Course in Romance

2. JTBC’s The Interest of Love

3. JTBC’s Agency

4. TV Chosun’s Red Balloon

5. KBS2’s Three Bold Siblings

6. MBC’s Kokdu: Season of Deity

7. SBS’s Payback

8. tvN’s Missing: The Other Side 2

9. KBS2’s Vengeance of the Bride

10. tvN’s Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist 2

MBC's newly released drama Kokdu: Season of Deity entered the charts by ranking at No. 6. The series' actor, Kim Jung-hyun, debuted at the No. 9 position in the list of top 10 buzzworthy actors of the week.

The Good Data Corporation has also released the top ten actors who have received a lot of attention and buzz from fans and have been in the limelight for the fourth week of January. The list of the top 10 actors is as follows:

1. Jung Kyung-ho from Crash Course in Romance

2. Jeon Do-yeon from Crash Course in Romance

3. Moon Ga-young from The Interest of Love

4. Lee Bo-young from Agency

5. Yoo Yeon-seok from The Interest of Love

6. Son Naeun from Agency

7. Noh Yoon-seo from Crash Course in Romance

8. Geum Sae-rok from The Interest of Love

9. Kim Jung-hyun from Kokdu: Season of Deity

10. Lee Sun-gyun from Paycheck

Three actors from the Netflix series Crash Course in Romance have topped the fourth week of January's weekly list, including Jung Kyung-ho, Jeon Do-yeon, and Noh Yoon-seo.

More about CCIR

azra 🦋 @kdramaswithugs crash course in romance is the best thing from 2023 so far

The romantic comedy-drama has been receiving immense love and appreciation from fans for its unique storyline and for bringing a breath of fresh air among the recently released dark and revenge-based dramas, including The Glory, Reborn Rich, and others. The drama consists of sixteen episodes starring Jung Kyung-ho and Jeon Do-yeon.

It is helmed by director Yoo Je-won, famous for his projects such as Hometown Cha-Cha, Hi Bye, Mama, and many other notable works. The romantic comedy was penned by screenwriter Yang Hee-seung, popularly known for her work in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, Familiar Wife, and others.

Crash Course in Romance airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9.10 pm KST and is available to stream on Netflix.

