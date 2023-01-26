14 Upcoming Netflix K-drama releases to watch out for (Part 2)

K-drama releases seem to be on the hot seat for Netflix this year as the genres vary by action, romance, dystopia, sequels, and much more. Hallyu fans are definitely going to have a hard time choosing which one to watch, as the roster is just the beginning of a fun roller coaster ahead.

Not keeping us in suspense regarding the arrival of these upcoming series, Netflix recently announced all of its K-dramas' expected quarter releases, so we can easily decide either catching up weekly episodes of shows like Crash Course in Romance or wait to binge watch others like The Glory in one go.

Song of the Bandits, Mask Girl, Sweet Home season 2, and 11 other upcoming Netflix K-drama releases that should be on everybody's watchlist

Here's a look at part two of the list of #NetflixKContent2023 from quarter 3 (July, August, and September) to quarter 4 (October, November, and December). Kindly note that some of the below-mentioned K-drama releases do not have a quarter announcement yet as of now.

1) A Time Called You

A Time Called You, an upcoming Netflix Original K-drama release, is one of those dramas that has everyone excited for its release in this year’s third quarter. It is an adaptation of the Taiwanese drama Someday or One Day, with a confirmed season of 12 episodes.

The plot revolves around Han Jun-hee, who has lost her boyfriend, Ko Yeon-jun, and is yet to fully come to terms with his passing. One day, she finds herself transported back in time to 1998, as a student named Kwon Min-joo. Here, she meets Nam Si-heon, who bears a striking resemblance to her late boyfriend.

Korean drama stans are especially interested in the cast, as actors Jeon Yeo-been, Ahn Hyo-seop, and Kang Hoon have gained recognition as frequent performers in Netflix Originals, having appeared in popular dramas like Vincenzo, Business Proposal, and Little Women, to name a few.

2) Song of the Bandits

Song of the Bandits is an original Netflix K-drama release that combines elements of history, action, and thriller. Set in 1920s, the story takes place in the midst of an oppressive Japanese occupation of Korea, where the people of Joseon were forced to leave their homes and relocated to Japan by their cruel colonizers.

The show is set to be released in the third quarter of 2023 and features a stellar cast of Island fame Kim Nam-gil, Girls' Generation member Seohyun, and Reply 1988’s actor Yoo Jae-myung.

The upcoming K-drama, which had a high production cost of 30 billion won (approximately $25 million), has generated a lot of attention due to its theme of the Korean independence struggle.

3) D.P. season 2

The most awaited season 2 K-drama release requested by viewers since 2021 was D.P. , a moving show that shone light on the struggles faced by young South Korean men as they complete their mandatory military service.

The series, which is based on the popular webcomic, D.P. Dog's Day, by Kim Bo-tong, followed soldier An Jun-ho (played by Jung Hae-in from Snowdrop) as he transfers to the Deserter Pursuit faction of the military.

The first season ended on a thrilling note, leaving viewers with many questions about the main characters' futures and an exciting post-credit scene. Fortunately, Netflix has decided to renew the series for a second time, which is sure to address the cliffhangers and aftermath of the first season's climax.

4) Mask Girl

As the mysterious title suggests, viewers are excited and looking forward to K-drama release Mask Girl, which is helmed by award-winning director Kim Yong-hoon and is slated to release in the third quarter. The upcoming K-drama release is based on a popular webtoon of the same name, known for its unique characters and captivating plot.

The story follows an insecure employee named Kim Mo-mi, who takes on the persona of an internet broadcasting jockey and hides her face behind a mask while working at night.

Mask Girl delves into the tumultuous life of Kim Mo-mi as she becomes embroiled in an unexpected incident. Actresses Go Hyun-jung and Nana will portray Kim Mo-mi on different timelines, bringing different interpretations of the character.

5) Gyeongseong Creature

One of the most anticipated K-drama releases scheduled for a release in the fourth quarter is A-list starrer Gyeongseong Creature, a hot show among drama lovers all over the world. The thrilling action series will follow the story of Jang Tae-sang (played by Park Seo-joon of The Marvels) and Yoon Chae-ok (played by Han So-hee of My Name) as they battle mythical creatures born from human greed.

In September 2022, Netflix announced that South Korean actress Claudia Kim, known for her role in Avengers: Age of Ultron, had joined the cast as Maeda, the wife of a powerful official in Gyeongseong city.

Set in the spring of 1945, Gyeongseong Creature will be set in the city of Gyeongseong – the colonial name for the city of Seoul, while South Korea was under Japan’s rule – and follow two young adults who face a race of monstrous creatures born out of human greed for survival. With a powerful globally recognized cast, the drama has set huge expectations even before its release.

6) Sweet Home season 2

Movie Menfess @moviemenfes Mvs 'SWEET HOME 2' FIRST STILL CUTS GUYS! AIRING ON NETFLIX (Q4)

Song Kang will be back home with Sweet Home season 2 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Ever since its release in December 2020, te K-drama release has gained a massive fan following.

Sweet Home, adapted from a popular webtoon of the same name, follows the story of high school student Cha Hyun-soo (played by Song Kang) and the other residents of Green Home as they are surrounded by monsters determined to wipe out humanity.

In the upcoming season, fresh characters will be introduced, adding new dynamics and challenges for our survivors. These include Yoo Oh-sung as special forces leader Tak In-hwan, Oh Jung-se (It’s Okay To Not Be Okay) as vaccine researcher Dr. Lim, Kim Moo-yeol (Juvenile Justice), and B1A4’s Jung Jin-young as soldiers in the special forces.

7) Doona!

Doona! is a heart-melting Netflix K-drama release that's set to sweep audiences off their feet. Adapted from a beloved webtoon of the same name, this romantic drama is directed by Lee Jeong-hyo, the mastermind behind the globally successful Crash Landing on You, with the lead as Bae Suzy, known for her roles in Netflix Originals Start-Up and Vagabond.

The plot of this K-drama release will follow Joon, a college student who moves into his new apartment, only to discover that his beautiful and mysterious downstairs neighbor, Lee Doo-na, is a former celebrity. Joon will initially try to avoid her, but soon find himself increasingly drawn to her enigmatic lifestyle. The K-drama is confirmed to include eight episodes and is slated to release in the fourth quarter of 2023.

8) Daily Dose of Sunshine

Dramacool @dramacoolcom



The drama is set to premiere in the fourth quarter of 2023. #DailyDoseofSunshine releases first still cuts of #ParkBoYoung

Daily Dose of Sunshine is a Netflix Original K-drama release that will shine light on the heartwarming moments of a psychiatric ward. Directed by visionary Lee Jae-gyoo, who brought the spine-tingling hit All of Us Are Dead, this series is an adaptation of the popular webtoon Morning Comes To The Mental Ward.

Following the real-life experiences of a psychiatric nurse, Daily Dose of Sunshine will tell the story of nurse Jung Da-eun, played by the actress Park Bo-young. This marks her second Netflix Original K-drama after her captivating performance in Abyss.The drama is scheduled to be released in the fourth quarter of the year.

9) Goodbye Earth

Goodbye Earth is a Netflix Original dystopian K-drama release directed by Kim Jin-Min and written by Jung Sung-joo. The story will follow the lives of three characters as they navigate the impending doom of an asteroid crashing into Earth in 200 days and destroying the planet.

Among the characters, Jin Se-Kyung (Ahn Eun-Jin), a middle-school teacher, quits her job to volunteer in a Child and Youth Division of City Hall, struggling to save kids in danger. Her boyfriend Ha Yoon-Sang (Yoo Ah-In), a researcher in the US, returns to South Korea to be with her.

Woo Sung-Jae (Jeon Sung-Woo), an assistant priest, takes care of parishioners at his church after the priest runs away. The third character, Kang In-A (Kim Yoon-Hye), a commander of a combat support battalion, goes around Woongchun City, providing supplies and security for the ruined area. With an intense plot and suspense, the drama is scheduled for a fourth quarter release.

10) King the Land

Girls' Generation's member YoonA and 2PM's Lee Jun-ho are here to ramp up the excitement for their upcoming K-drama release King the Land on Netflix. With an amazing off-screen chemistry and relationship between the idols/actors, fans are excited to see them share the small screen together in the upcoming show.

This K-drama release will tell the story of Gu Won (Lee Jun-ho) and Cheon Sa-rang (YoonA) as they navigate through the world of the Chaebol family and the King Group.

Gu Won is a smart and elegant young man who despises laughter and smiles, while Cheon Sa Rang is nothing but a cheerful and bright woman who begins work at the King Hotel, a place that holds many fond memories from her childhood.

11) Destined With You

Get ready for an epic fantasy romance adventure with SF9's Rowoon, Jo Bo Ah, Ha Jun, and Girl's Day's Yura in the highly anticipated K-drama release Destined with You. JTBC's new series, whose release date or quarter is yet-to-be-announced, will tell the story of a woman who discovers a forbidden book sealed 300 years ago and a man who becomes a victim of its curse.

Rowoon plays the charming and intelligent lawyer Jang Shin-yu, who gets caught up in a series of unexpected events due to a terrifying curse from the Joseon era. On January 17 recently, the first still of Rowoon and Jo Bo-ah was revealed, leaving fans' hearts fluttering. Jang Shin Yu can be seen kneeling down dashingly and lending a hand to Lee Hong Jo, who is crouching on the floor.

12) The Good Bad Mother

Netflix France @NetflixFR THE GOOD BAD MOTHER.



Kang-ho, un grand procureur, perd la mémoire et redevient un enfant de 7 ans. Plongé dans son enfance compliqué, il fait face à sa mère Young-soon.

The Good Bad Mother is a heartwarming new comedy K-drama release, set to premiere this year, about a woman who must return to her motherly duties after her adult son unexpectedly becomes like a young child again. The drama stars Ra Mi-ran as Young So-on, a single mom who is widowed at a young age and raises her son Kang-ho (Lee Do-hyun) alone while running a pig farm.

To ensure her son's success, Young So-on takes a hardline approach to parenting, becoming a "bad mother" in the process. However, Kang-ho loses his memory and reverts to his seven-year-old self, prompting her to become a "good mother." Ahn Eun-jin will also star in the drama as Mi-joo, Kang-ho's longtime friend and support system, who moves back to her hometown due to financial struggles.

13) See You in My 19th Life

Upcoming K-drama release See You In My 19th Life is a reimagining of a beloved webtoon of the same name and follows Ban Ji-eun, portrayed by Shin Hye-sun, as she navigates her 19th life while recalling memories of her past. She is on a quest to find her soulmate, Moon Seo-ha, played by Ahn Bo-hyun.

Ban Ji Eun has been living her life diligently, but as her previous life was cut short by a tragic accident, she sets out to reconnect with the people of her past life in her current one and decides to find a man named Moon Seo Ha, whom she met in her 18th life. The drama will premiere this year on Netflix for the global audience to reconnect as well.

14) Behind Your Touch (Working title)

In this unique blend of supernatural elements and comedy, a rural village veterinarian named Ye-boon (played by Han Ji-min) gains the ability of psychometry - the ability to see a person's memories through touch. Struggling to make ends meet every day, Ye-boon's life takes a drastic turn when she gains this power while visiting a cow farm.

Things take another turn when she meets detective Jang-yeol (played by Lee Min-ki), and the two team up to solve a variety of crimes, from petty offenses to serial murders, using Ye-boon's newfound abilities. The cast of this upcoming K-drama release also includes EXO member Suho.

This year cannot get any better for K-drama fans, so gear up, set your calendars, and get your ramyeon bowls ready, for this is going to be an eventful year.

