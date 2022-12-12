Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong are confirmed to star in the upcoming Netflix series Doona!

On December 12, Netflix officially confirmed Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong as the leads for upcoming romance series Doona!, an adaptation of The Girl Downstairs, a well-known webtoon by artist Min Song-ah.

The series will be helmed by Crash Landing on You director Lee Jung-hyo. The director has worked on many other hit series like Life on Mars and Romance is a Bonus Book.

Doona! is about the budding romance between a retired K-pop idol and a typical university-going student. Unavoidable circumstances will compel the duo to share a house together.

Bae Suzy will portray the role of retired K-pop idol Lee Doo-na and Yang Se-jong will take on the role of Won Joon, an ordinary university student.

Bae Suzy’s character Lee Doo-na used to be the main vocalist of an idol group

Bae Suzy will portray the role of a famous and influential K-pop idol called Lee Doo-na. Despite being the main vocalist of her group, unforeseen circumstances force Doo-na to announce her retirement and inform everyone that she will no longer be associated with her group.

Following her retirement from the K-pop group, the former idol decides to move into a shared house located near a university.

Yang Se-jong will portray the male lead, Won Joon, who is just like any other college-going student and decides to share his house with Doo-na.

As Doo-na and Yang Se-jong begin living together, the latter tries to avoid her at first, but eventually becomes curious about her mysterious life and tries to figure out why she has decided to quit all the fame she had.

In brief, about Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong

Who is Bae Suzy?

Nicknamed as the "Nation’s First Love," Suzy is one of the most prominent personalities in South Korea. With her singing and acting skills, she has become one of the most talked Hallyu stars in the country.

She has starred in a number of hit dramas, including While You Were Sleeping, Vagabond, Gu Family Book, Uncontrollably Fond, Start-Up, and many others. She recently starred in the thriller series Anna, for which she received appreciation and praise from fans.

She has been paired with many other actors in the past, including Lee Jong-suk, Kim Woo-bin, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho, and many others.

Who is Yang Se-jong?

Lomon, Park. @soIomocn [220728] 1st Photo of Suzy x Yang Se Jong

(Lee Doona x Lee Won Jun) [220728] 1st Photo of Suzy x Yang Se Jong (Lee Doona x Lee Won Jun) https://t.co/g3LPfzRTie

Having been discharged from the military on November 15, 2021, Yang Se-jong is finally making his K-drama comeback with Bae Suzy in Doona!

The actor is best known for his roles in dramas including Temperature of Love, Thirty But Seventeen, My Country: The New Age and Duel. He also made a cameo appearance in the 2020 Dr. Romantic season 2.

He has been paired with many other actresses, including Shin Hye-sun, Kim Seol-hyun, Seo Hyun-jin, and many other prominent actresses.

The upcoming eight-episode Netflix series Doona! is scheduled to premiere in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes