Park Bo-young to reportedly star in new K-drama project by director Lee Jae-kyoo of All of Us Are Dead

South Korean actress Park Bo-young has reportedly been offered a role in a new Korean drama by director Lee Jae-kyoo of All of Us Are Dead. The South Korean actress is best known for her leading roles in hit films like Scandal Makers, A Werewolf Boy, and On Your Wedding Day. She has also featured in various television series like Oh My Ghost, Strong Girl Bong-soon, Abyss, and Doom at Your Service.

Whereas director Lee Jae-kyoo is recognized for his most recent K-drama, All of Us Are Dead. The bloodthirsty Korean zombie drama ranked number one among other television shows on Netflix.

Park Bo-young offered lead female role in Lee Jae-kyoo's new K-drama project

On January 4, 2022, according to media outlets, the South Korean actress was approached for the lead female role in a new K-drama project, Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards Too, which will be directed by Lee Jae-kyoo.

Director Lee Jae-kyoo has been in the limelight since the show All of Us Are Dead premiered on January 28, 2022. He has been the talk to of the town for his exemplary work in the new K-drama show. The nail-biting drama garnered massive success with its intelligent plots and twists, placing it at the top of Netflix's watch-worthy television shows.

Apart from the Netflix blockbuster series, Lee Jae-kyoo is also the mastermind behind the musical series Beethoven Virus, Lee Seung Gi and Ha Jo Won's King 2 Hearts, and the 2019 psychological thriller K-drama Trap.

Lee is currently planning to work on a rather different genre. He aims to create a heart-warming and healing family drama titled Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards Too, which is adapted from the novel of the same name. Park Bo-young is reported to star in the lead female role of Jung Shi Na.

Neither Park nor Lee have confirmed or denied the reports. If the reports are deemed to be true, the new show will mark Park’s first project since her 2021 drama Doom at Your Service.

Plot behind the K-drama Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards Too

Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards Too is narrated as a healing drama about the various incidents that take place within a psychiatric ward. The story is based on the real-life experiences of a psychiatric nurse, and it will focus primarily on her fictional counterpart, Jung Shi-na, which Park Bo-young is reported to be cast as.

Further details on the cast, release date and more are yet to be announced by representatives and industry insiders.

