SF9’s Rowoon to play a widower from the Joseon era in the historical rom-com Sending Me To You

On January 19, Korean media reported that SF9’s Rowoon will be playing a widower from the Joseon era in the historical rom-com drama Sending Me To You. The Tear Drop singer’s agency FNC Entertainment soon clarified that this is one of the casting offers he has received.

Sending Me To You is a romantic-comedy drama set during the Joseon dynasty that revolves around the unlikely romance between a young widow, Jung Soon-deok, and a young widower, Shim Jung-woo, and the numerous struggles they face to marry off the four young maidens who represent Joseon.

As of now, there is no mention of the actress who has been approached to play the female lead.

SF9’s Rowoon will star in his second historical drama after The King’s Affection

If SF9’s Rowoon accepts the offer, he will be starring in his second historical drama after the Emmy-winning drama The King’s Affection that featured Park Eun-bin alongside him.

For Sending Me To You, SF9’s Rowoon has been offered the role of Shim Jung-woo, who is blessed with handsome visuals and a genius mind that enamors everyone. However, he catches the princess’ fancy, who expresses her desire to marry him. So, at 17, Shim Jung-woo becomes the Joseon king’s son-in-law by marrying his daughter.

However, in an unfortunate turn of events, the princess collapses and dies during the wedding ceremony, leaving Shim Jung-woo, a widower and the king’s son-in-law at the age of 17.

He requests the annulment of his marriage to the princess, and instead offers to be of service to the country, wishing that his brilliance be used for the political and current affairs of the nation. This leads him to the matchmaking business and helping the young maidens of the country get married under the king’s orders.

SF9’s Rowoon’s fans are excited to see him in a new avatar and have taken to social media to express their excitement for the Good Guy singer.

However, there is no news regarding which female lead has been approached for the drama. More news about Sending Me To You is expected to be revealed at a later date.

SF9’s Rowoon to star opposite Jo Bo-ah in fantasy romance drama Destined With You

K-Drama Menfess @kdrama_menfess •kdm• Rowoon & Jo Boah first still cuts for JTBC drama ‘Destined with You’ •kdm• Rowoon & Jo Boah first still cuts for JTBC drama ‘Destined with You’ 💕 https://t.co/ts42LoHvat

In other news, SF9’s Rowoon has been confirmed to star opposite Jo Bo-ah in the fantasy romance drama Destined With You alongside Ha-jun and Girl’s Day’s Yura.

The drama is penned by the writer of 100 Days My Prince, No Ji-sul, and director Nam Ki-hoon of Oh My Baby and Voice 3 drama fame. The fantasy romance drama revolves around a woman, Lee Hong-jo (Jo Bo-ah), an outgoing civil servant, who isn’t desired by men despite her gorgeous looks and personality.

However, things change after she obtains a forbidden book sealed 3000 years ago purely by accident. Unfortunately, the book comes with a curse, and a handsome and dashing lawyer Jang Shin-yu (SF9’s Rowoon) becomes the victim of the book. Their story unfolds as they both try to help each other set free from the curse of the forbidden book.

Destined With You is expected to premiere sometime in 2023.

SF9 recently made a smashing comeback with their 12th mini-album, THE PIECE OF9 with its catchy title track Puzzle. The talented nine-member group achieved the highest first-week sales of their career to date with the release of their new album.

The report was released by Hanteo Chart, which also revealed that SF9's THE PIECE OF 9 achieved a whopping total of 179,666 copies in the first week of its release, breaking the record of their previous release RUMINATION.

