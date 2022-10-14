Fans might see SF9’s Rowoon and Jo Bo-ah together in legal romantic drama titled This Romance is a Force Majeure

K-drama fans might be able to see a never-seen-before pairing with SF9’s Rowoon and Jo Bo-ah on their screens in the future.

On October 14, 2022, reports revealed that the two talented artists were in talks to join the upcoming legal drama This Romance is a Force Majeure or This Love is Irresistible. The drama raises more anticipation as it comes from the popular romance drama 100 Days My Prince’s writer, No Ji-sul.

On the same day, both the artists’ agencies confirmed the news. FNC Entertainment for SF9’s Rowoon and KeyEast for Jo Bo-ah replied in a similar manner. They stated that the actors have received the scripts and were reviewing it with a “favorable outlook.”

SF9’s Rowoon and Jo Bo-ah are in talks to play leads in a law romance drama

SF9’s Rowoon previously amazed his fans with his acting in The King’s Affection, one of the biggest shows of 2021. On the other hand, Jo Bo-ah enchanted fans as Yi Ah-eum in The Tale of Nine Tailed. The two actors might be getting together for the first time to play the lead couple in an upcoming legal-romance drama.

Helmed by Voice 3 and Oh My Baby director Nam Ki-hoon, This Romance is a Force Majeure that focuses on the love story of a woman who obtains a forbidden 300-year-old book and a man who becomes a victim of it.

If both the actors accept the propositions, Jo Bo-ah will be playing the role of Lee Hong-jo, a popular civil servant. The character is described as having good looks, a beautiful personality, and a job, yet she is someone who is unpopular with men.

SF’s Rowoon will play the male lead, Jang Shin-yoo. Described as an all-rounder, he is popular because of his first class grades and the ability to play any sport, along with being an intelligent lawyer. However, he gets caught up in the terrifying curse that leads to unexpected events.

Although the role of Jang Shin-yoo was reportedly first offered to ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, the discussion news suggests that the True Beauty actor is out of the drama.

Meanwhile, Sports Chosun reported that This Romance is a Force Majeure is scheduled to begin filming in November 2022, and JTBC is likely to be the broadcasting channel.

Past projects of SF9’s Rowoon and Jo Bo-ah

Idol-actor SF9’s Rowoon and actress Jo Bo-ah have never worked together but have individually been impressive on-screen. The two actors are known for their acting chops, having already proved themselves in multiple dramas.

SF9’s Rowoon has had an incredible run since October last year, with the hit series The King’s Affection and Tomorrow released this year. The King’s Affection was a period romance drama in which he starred opposite Park Eun-bin. He showed a new version of himself to fans in the fantasy drama Tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Jo Bo-ah made headlines with her new avatar as a military prosecutor in her recent drama, Military Prosecutor Doberman, alongside Ahn Bo-hyun. Prior to that, she showed off her acting skills in Tale of the Nine-Tailed last year. She fit her role so well that viewers were disappointed when it was revealed that she would be replaced.

Fans can now hope to see Jo Bo-ah and SF9’s Rowoon cast their charm on screen together with This Romance is a Majeure.

