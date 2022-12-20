SF9 to make comeback in January with "THE PIECE OF9”

K-pop boy group SF9 is set to make a comeback in January with their 12th mini album, THE PIECE OF9. The group shared a poster for the album's title track, Puzzle, on social media on December 19, 2022.

According to the intriguing poster that depicts a shooting target, the mini album along with the title track will be released on January 9, 2023. Reportedly, the title track and album name refer to the process of putting the scattered pieces (PIECE) together like a puzzle and advancing to a complete SF9.

Though the shooting-themed poster gives off a dark mysterious vibe, more details on the album's concept and tracklist will be released in the coming weeks.

THE PIECE OF9 is the group's first album in six months. Their last release was the 11th mini album, THE WAVE OF9, which six out of nine members of the group - Jaeyoon, Dawon, Zuho, Taeyang, Hwiyoung, and Chani, promoted in July 2022.

SF9 Rowoon to be part of the upcoming album THE PIECE OF9

Rowoon will join the members in THE PIECE OF9, according to the group's agency FNC Entertainment, after missing the last SF9 album due to conflicting schedules with the filming of his drama.

The group will promote the album as a seven-piece act as Youngbin and Inseong have been serving their mandatory military service since March. Given that Rowoon had to miss the group's US tour too, fans have been waiting to see him return on stage.

The Extraordinary You actor's involvement in the new album has only increased fans' excitement over its release. Fantasy( the group's official fandom) erupted on Twitter celebrating the news with many saying it was exactly what they were waiting for, calling it 'the best news ever.'

Meanwhile, on the acting front Rowoon has reached new heights. His drama, The King's Affection, with actor Park Eun-bin created history as the first Korean series to win the International Emmy Awards. It won the award for Best Telenovela in the awards that took place in New York on November 21, 2022.

SF9 tours the US after 3 years

The six active members recently returned after their successful US tour, LIVE FANTASY #4 DELIGHT, which marked the group's first appearance in the States in almost three and a half years.

Beginning with a three-night show in Seoul, the band held concerts in five US cities including New York, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, and Los Angeles. They performed Scream, the title track of their latest album, THE WAVE OF9 as well as some of their biggest hits.

On December 31, 2022, SF9's Taeyang will be seen performing at the 2022 MBC Gayo Daejejeon. The idol is part of a star-studded lineup including MAMAMOO, NCT 127, Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE as well as power rookies NMIXX and IVE.

