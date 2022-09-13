EXO’s Suho to make his grand return to the screen with Hip alongside Han Ji-min and Lee Min-ki 

EXO’s Suho is coming back to K-dramas after four years and we are so stoked about it.

Suho has been cast in the upcoming K-drama Hip alongside Our Blues actress Han Ji-min and My Liberation Notes actor Lee Min-ki.

Suho made his acting debut in the K-drama To The Beautiful You, where he appeared as himself in a cameo. He eventually starred in dramas like Prime Minister & I, The Universe’s Star, Rich Man, and now Hip.

EXO’s Suho released his second EP Grey Suit in April this year, which earned rave reviews from fans, and now with the news of his acting comeback, fans are delighted to welcome him back on their television screens.

EXO’s Suho, Han Ji-min and Lee Min-ki will be headlining the charming slice-of-life drama Hip set against a rural backdrop.

The show will be directed by Kim Suk-yoon and written by Lee Nam-kyu, who previously collaborated on the drama The Light in Your Eyes, which starred Han Ji-min and Nam Joo-hyuk.

The slice-of-life drama is set in a rural setting and follows three protagonists who live in a farm village. No further details about the show or Suho’s character is known to us yet.

Nonetheless, fans are excited to see EXO’s Suho return to the screen after four years, alongside a great team of technicians and starcast.

Fans are waiting for more information on EXO’s Suho and the developments regarding the drama.

Lee Min-ki and Han Ji-min are currently in talks for the lead roles and Suho is slated to join them, however nothing has been officially announced as of yet.

Suho isn’t the only group member busy with acting projects. D.O., another band member, plays a delinquent and a unique kind of prosecutor in the upcoming drama Prosecutor Jin’s Victory also translating to True Swordsmanship, which is all set to premiere on Wednesday, October 5 at 9:50 p.m. KST on KBS drama.

Not only that, the group’s maknae Sehun will be headlining the high-school drama Love, Hara High School, which will air on OTT platform TVing.

More about EXO’s Suho

Kim Jun-myeon, known by his stage name Suho, is the leader and lead vocalist of the Korean-Chinese superboy group.

He made his solo debut on March 30, 2020 with his first EP Self-Portrait and has done a variety of work across music, films and television. Earlier this year in February, he was discharged from his mandatory military service, post which he released his second EP Grey Suit.

While in the military, EXO released their album Don’t Fight the Feeling as their ninth-anniversary gift to EXO-Ls.

Hip is slated to release sometime in the first half of 2023.

