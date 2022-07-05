EXO's Sehun receives beverage carts from Suho and Chanyeol to support his upcoming drama

EXO’s Sehun got support from members Suho and Chanyeol. Both EXO members Suho and Chanyeol sent beverage carts on the filming set of Sehun's upcoming series All That We Loved. On July 2, Sehun posted an Instagram story to thank Suho for sending a beverage cart to his new drama’s filming set. He mentioned in the story,

"Our leader Kim Jun Man hyung.”

While tagging Suho in the post, Sehun disclosed that he had refreshed himself with a sweet beverage through the cart. Meanwhile, Sehun also mentioned Chanyeol in his new story on Instagram and thanked him for the beverage cart on July 3. Sehun was also seen making a cool pose enthusiastically in front of the truck. He mentioned,

"Our Chanyeol hyung."

The truck sent by Chanyeol had a banner on the side expressing the love for Sehun from his group members. As mentioned in the banner,

“To the cast and crew of All That We Loved, please enjoy and take good care of Sehun!”

EXO’s Sehun gets support from co-stars and friends to support his upcoming drama

Previously, Lee Kwang-soo sent a coffee truck to support Sehun's new drama. Lee Kwang-soo and Sehun were both parts of the variety series Busted! and The Pirates: Goblin Flag. Sehun also shared a photo of himself in front of the truck sent by Lee Kwang-soo and mentioned in the post,

“My Kwang Soo hyung (elder brother in Korean).”

The truck also had a lovely banner stating,

“Rooting for actor Oh Sehun and the All That We Loved team! From Lee Kwang-soo.”

Fans were also thrilled to see the incredible support for Sehun from his friends, bandmates, and co-stars.

More about EXO's Sehun's latest drama, All That We Loved

New Sehun selfies with Yeobin (his female lead co-star) and another co-star in his upcoming drama from the wrap-up party last night

Sehun will be appearing in TVING's latest original youth romance drama All That We Loved. The series has a star-studded cast that includes Sehun, Jang Yeo-bin, and Jo Joon-young.

Sehun's upcoming high school romance drama All That We Loved, previously known as Love, Hara High School, is about cellular memory where memory is transferred to organ transplant recipients.

The series will showcase the theme of friendship and youth romance among eighteen-year-olds. The show is expected to air in the second half of 2022.

actor sehun with his costars through the years

Fans are eagerly waiting for the show, following a report by Sports Chosun and SM Entertainment announcing the news. It stated that Sehun is in the main role of Go Yoo in TVING’s latest original drama.

Sehun's character will portray Go Yoo, an 18-year-old student in his second year of Hara High School and also remarked as a basketball prodigy. But things change when he donates his kidney to his close friend Joon Hee, and he encounters conflict with his first love, So Yeon.

Meanwhile, fans are enthralled by the drama updates and looking forward to Sehun's performance in the new series. Sehun's previous performances in various series were loved by fans, including Now We Are Breaking Up and EXO Next Door.

