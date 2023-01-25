5 highly anticipated February 2023 K-dramas you must have on your watchlist

The list of February 2023 K-dramas looks enticing and full of love. With the month of love approaching, it will soon start raining romantic K-drama titles with something for everyone. From historical K-dramas to much anticipated second seasons, the February 2023 K-dramas will surely bring happiness to all.

The 2021 famous crime thriller Taxi Driver is returning with season 2 next month. Meanwhile, the latest hit, Island, will also release its second installment the following month.

This January, we saw a fantastic lineup of K-dramas, including Crash Course In Romance, Missing: The Other Side season 2, Payback: Money and Power, and more. Luckily, fans will be able to watch some of these shows moving forward into next month as well.

Here is a list of all five February 2023 K-dramas you should not miss.

1) Our Blooming Youth - February 6

Starting the list of February 2023 K-dramas with tvN's Our Blooming Youth brings Park Hyung-Sik and Jeon So-nee together in a mystery romance sequence. Park plays Yi-Hwan, a man with a mysterious curse, and Jeon plays Min Jae-Yi, a genius accused of killing her family members.

Our Blooming Youth will be directed by Lee Jong-jae (100 Days My Prince, Psychopath Diary) and is written by Jung Hyun-Jung (Romance is a Bonus Book).

The K-drama will have 20 episodes, airing every Monday and Tuesday. The cast includes Pyo Ye-jin, Lee Tae-sun, Yoon Jong-seok, Heo Won-Seo, and more.

2) The Heavenly Idol - February 15

Business Proposal's Kim Min-Gue stars as a high priest from another world in the upcoming K-drama. His character visits the everyday world to fight a demon king. However, things go astray when he gets inside a body of an unknown idol.

Adapted from the web novel Holy Idol by Sin Hwa-Jin, The Heavenly Idol also stars Kim Bo-Gyeol. With another release from tvN in February, the K-drama will have 12 episodes, which Lee So-Yoon and Park Seo-yeon will direct.

3) Taxi Driver 2 - February 17

After the massive success of season 1, Taxi Driver is returning with season 2 on SBS. The Lee Je-hoon starrer K-drama will continue to solve mysteries that will leave viewers with their eyebrows raised. Moreover, it will be exciting to see how Do-Gi and the people at the Rainbow Company will mend with the Korean legal department to solve more crime mysteries.

Taxi Driver season 2 will also star Pyo Ye-jin, Kim Eui-sung, Jang Hyuk-jin, Bae Yoo-Ram, Shin Jae-ha, and more. Oh Sang-Ho will pen the screenplay, while Lee Dan will direct the upcoming episodes.

It is definitely one of the most hotly anticipated February 2023 K-dramas.

4) Call It Love - February 22

Premiering on Hulu, Call It Love will showcase a melodrama romance between two people who are tired of their harsh realities. The two get close and begin to understand each other with new emotions, eventually changing themselves for the better.

With 16 episodes, the K-drama casts Lee Sung-kyung, Kim Young-kwang, Sung Joon, Kim Ye-Won, Ahn Hee-Yeon, Park Jin-Ah, and more.

Kim Ga-Eun and Kim Ji-yeon will write the screenplay for the drama, along with Lee Kwang-Young (The Secret Life of My Secretary), who will serve as the director.

5) Island 2 - February 24

After a hit debut season, Amazon Prime's Island will continue to thrill in season 2. Based on a webtoon of the same name by Yoon In-wan, Island season 2 will explore what's next for Mi-ho and how ghosts plan to rule the human-eccentric world. Besides the exciting plot, thanks to ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo's mind-blowing visuals, the show is gaining immense love and fame.

It would be thrilling to see the primary characters stop the ghosts from conquering the world. It is also one of the most anticipated February 2023 K-dramas.

The second season will star Cha Eun-woo, Kim Nam-gil, Lee Da-hee, Sung-Joon, Go Doo-shim, and many more.

