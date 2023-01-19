K-drama Island Season 2: Release date, cast, where to watch, and all you need to know

The new Korean web series Island is preparing for its second season following the conclusion of its first season on January 13, 2023.

Just like its first season, the K-drama will have a total of six episodes in the next part where our main character's stories continue. It will start airing every Friday from February 24, 2023.

With the original cast of season one, the show will also feature Sung Joon as Gungtan (Van's brother) and Oh Gwang Rok as Butler Jang.

Island has an intriguing fantasy storyline and a swoon-worthy star cast

The drama has an amazing star cast including Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo and Sung Joon. It tells the story of three people fighting an evil that tries to destroy the world.

Ban (Kim Nam Gil) was raised to protect the world from evil. He was trained to become a weapon, a fighter who doesn't back down from a fight against evil, and kills possessed victims.

Won Mi Ho (Lee Da Hee0 comes from a family that runs a large company, Daehan Group. As a result of her arrogant and selfish behavior, she is sent to Jeju Island, where she works as a teacher. However, she soon discovers that the island is a place where evil roams free.

John (Cha Eun Woo) is a Catholic priest and an exorcist, whose noble goal is to protect life and purify evil.

The characters join forces to survive together.

Gungtan (Sung Joon) and Ban were raised to defeat evil. However, Gungtan rebelled against Ban after an incident.

Fans believe that since Sung Jon barely had any screen time in season one, there is a promising continuation storyline written for him in the upcoming season. In season two, fans will alos see how Gungtan has raised a whole family of demons that even Yeomji is a part of.

Teasers for the next season of Island are already out

It hasn't even been a few days since the first season ended and TVING has already released teasers for the second season. Needless to say, fans can't help but be excited to see what is coming for the characters in the next season.

ani♡- vanmiho brainrot @yedamust



but where is this from? I don’t think I have seen this in the trailer.

#Island #island2 #VANMIHO #KimNamGil #leedahee THE FEELS I AM GETTING!!! MY VANMIHO. Also miho’s tears.. Van better not diebut where is this from? I don’t think I have seen this in the trailer. THE FEELS I AM GETTING!!! MY VANMIHO. Also miho’s tears.. Van better not die😭😭 but where is this from? I don’t think I have seen this in the trailer. #Island #island2 #VANMIHO #KimNamGil #leedahee https://t.co/rnOlzWcnCr

During its broadcast, season one of Island made it into the top 10 Prime Video worldwide for more than two weeks, on the last Sunday of December and the first Sunday of January. Additionally, the drama also made it into the top 10 rankings in Korea for the last week of December.

Besides TVING, international fans of the show can also watch the drama on Amazon Prime Video.

