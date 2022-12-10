Cha Eun-woo captivates fans with his visuals in his upcoming drama, Island

Actor and singer Cha Eun-woo is back on his acting schedule after his last K-drama True Beauty, which was released over two years ago. His upcoming series, Island, has been produced by TVING and is set to air on December 30, 2022. The K-drama is expected to be a fantasy series where three people fight against the world's destructive evils.

As per AsianWiki, the official synopsis of Island states:

"Won Mi Ho is the only daughter of her father who runs Daehan Group. Her arrogant and selfish attitude causes her to make a big mistake that eventually angers her father into banishing her to Jeju island."

It further continues:

"There, she is assigned to work as a high school ethics teacher. Unbeknownst to her, the island is where evil roams free. She meets other individuals on the island and together, the characters join forces to live."

Following the release of the trailer and teaser images, fans of Cha Eun-woo took to Twitter to praise his visuals as he put on his priest robe for the K-drama. Given that this is unlike anything the ASTRO member has starred in before, fans are intrigued to see another dimension of him as an actor.

Mahoor @Mahoor69539870

I am waiting to see Pastor Yohan

The island series and the role of Cha eun woo are very attractive

#CHAEUNWOO

#chaeunwoo twitter.com/i/web/status/1… KIMNAMGIL우주최강배우 @KimNamGilStory

HOW TO BREATHE with this ?



#아일랜드 #김남길 #이다희 #차은우 #ISLAND #KIMNAMGIL #LeeDaHee #ChaEunWoo Island fandom ,HOW TO BREATHE with this ? Island fandom , HOW TO BREATHE with this ? 🔥#아일랜드 #김남길 #이다희 #차은우 #ISLAND #KIMNAMGIL #LeeDaHee #ChaEunWoo https://t.co/8KRc8KYSbe Chaeun woo is a face genius and an acting geniusI am waiting to see Pastor YohanThe island series and the role of Cha eun woo are very attractive Chaeun woo is a face genius and an acting geniusI am waiting to see Pastor YohanThe island series and the role of Cha eun woo are very attractive#CHAEUNWOO#chaeunwoo twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/P86r40TesE

Cha Eun-woo's upcoming drama has excited fans about his expected genre choice

With his consistent history of starring in romantic comedies, fans were surprised by the sudden shift in genre. His role as a young exorcist in the upcoming K-drama Island is going to be a fresh ride for the fans.

The show is directed by Bae Jong and written by Yoon In-wan, Yang Kyung-il, and Jang Yoon-mi. To make the series more promising, the cast consists of Kim Nam-gil, Lee Da-hee, and Sung Joon.

Island is based on a webtoon written by Yoon In-wan and Yang Kyung-il. It was first released back in 2016 and went on till 2018. Since the webtoon was well-received by the readers, it has now evolved into a full-fledged K-drama that is slated to be released later this month.

Having already known the synopsis of the show, fans are further excited to see Cha Eun-woo take up the role of Priest John/ Yohan. Moreover, with the release of the teaser images, they took to Twitter to share their pleased responses, calling him "freaking handsome" and "one hella hippie priest."

Anu_othic🧸 @MinsCharm

#차은우 #ISLAND #아일랜드 @tvingdotcom JUST A MONTH AWAY FRM FATHER YOHAN CAN'T WAIT FOR HIM TO PERFORM EXORCISM AND FOR US TO DROOL @tvingdotcom JUST A MONTH AWAY FRM FATHER YOHAN CAN'T WAIT FOR HIM TO PERFORM EXORCISM AND FOR US TO DROOL #차은우 #ISLAND #아일랜드 https://t.co/T3MAgqylUk

Gil Liane @gil_e_liane

That would be Cha Eun Woo, intense actor, in a supernatural thriller, playing an exorcist priest.

(I said what I said.)

youtube.com/watch?v=ep5ogW… What's hotter than Cha Eun Woo, sexy KPop idol (considered by South Koreans to have the most perfect male face, in terms of dimensions)?That would be Cha Eun Woo, intense actor, in a supernatural thriller, playing an exorcist priest.(I said what I said.) What's hotter than Cha Eun Woo, sexy KPop idol (considered by South Koreans to have the most perfect male face, in terms of dimensions)?That would be Cha Eun Woo, intense actor, in a supernatural thriller, playing an exorcist priest.(I said what I said.)youtube.com/watch?v=ep5ogW…

camila corporal punishment @yeonjvncore speaking of my mans i am SO hype for this finally eunwoo in a supernatural drama youtube.com/watch?v=ep5ogW… speaking of my mans i am SO hype for this finally eunwoo in a supernatural drama youtube.com/watch?v=ep5ogW…

Already having impressed fans with his vocals and dance skills as a K-pop idol from ASTRO, Cha Eun-woo has extended his talents in acting through many popular dramas, including True Beauty, My ID is Gangnam Beauty, and many more. As such, with the new genre that he's dived into, Island becomes one of the most awaited K-dramas of the actor.

Cha Eun-woo serving visuals at Dior's Men's Fall 2023 show

Besides his role in the updoming drama, the K-drama actor has also been the talk of the town in other areas. In his recent attendance at the Dior Men's Fall 2023 show, Cha Eun-woo had fans swooning at his dazzling looks as he flaunted a shimmering blue sweatshirt.

He was also seen conversing with many notable celebrities such as Robert Pattinson, Naomi Campbell, Lewis Hamilton, EXO's Sehun, and the designer of the collection, Kim Jones. The star went viral after the event for his sweet and friendly exchanges with the stars, which fans didn't see coming.

