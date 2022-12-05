Create

Cha Eun-woo and Naomi Campbell were spotted interacting at Dior's Men Fall 2023 show

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Dec 05, 2022 05:41 PM IST
Cha Eun-woo and Naomi Campbell at Dior Men
Cha Eun-woo and Naomi Campbell at Dior Men's Fall 2023 (Image via Twitter/@theseoulstory,@chaeunwoodaily)

On December 3, 2022, Dior held its Men's Fall 2023 show, and among the attendees were Cha Eun-woo and Naomi Campbell, who quickly became the talk of the town and had fans swooning over their sweet interaction.

The show, which was held at the Pyramids of Giza, Egypt, had a number of notable people in attendance, such as Robert Pattinson, EXO's Sehun, and Lewis Hamilton, among others. However, fans had their eyes on the exchange between Cha Eun-woo and Naomi Campbell.

Cha Eunwoo meeting Naomi Campbell..CHA EUNWOO X DIOR MEN FALL 2023#CHAEUNWOOxDiorMenFall Dior 221204 #ChaEunWoo | #차은우 https://t.co/pHILqezvMD

Fans were delighted to see that the interaction was more than just a casual encounter as the two celebrities seemed to be having a friendly chat with one another.

Since interactions like these are rare within the Korean Entertainment industry, and the exposure of Korean artists has increased with the industry's growth, fans are rejoicing at encounters of their favorite stars with celebrities from around the world.

Interactions at the Dior Men's Fall 2023 show excite fans: ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, Robert Pattinson, EXO's Sehun, and more

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo and EXO's Sehun, who are both ambassadors of Dior, have attended many previous shows held by the luxury fashion brand. Apart from the eye-catching interaction between K-pop idol/K-drama actor Cha Eun-woo and model and businesswoman Naomi Campbell, there was another unexpected interaction on the red carpet.

Cha Eun Woo and #Sehun chatting at the Dior Men Fall 2023 collection show in Egypt..CHA EUNWOO X DIOR MEN FALL 2023#CHAEUNWOOxDiorMenFall221204 @offclASTRO#ChaEunWoo | #차은우 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/DbWfdL4JC9

Twilight actor Robert Pattinson was also seen interacting with EXO's Sehun, which sent fans into a frenzy. The two were seen posing for photos together as they held a conversation alongside Cha Eun-woo, Naomi Campbell, and Lewis Hamilton.

Fans of both ASTRO and EXO were quite surprised upon watching these unexpected exchanges and took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the same. Here are some fan reactions on the social media site:

EUN WOO AND NAOMI !!? GOD DAMN https://t.co/Qct8u6ask0
naomi campbell and cha eunwoo are literally best friends like LOOK AT THEM https://t.co/BiKtFMyogu
sehun walking past robert pattinson and naomi campbell just to see cha eun woo HE’S SO FUNNY PLEASE AJSNDJDNXNFN twitter.com/xunhuas/status…
Cha Eun Woo speaking good english to Robert Pattinson kinda gives me life /swoons 😮‍💨Eunwoo: sorry to bother you, they are big fan of you, yeahRob: no worriesEunwoo: thank youRob: you’re at the after-party?Eunwoo: (inaudible)Rob: yeah yeah, see yahttps://t.co/Ky5QxBjpAi
ROBERT PATTINSON Y EUN WOO I CAN’T BREATHE GENTE #RobertPattinson #ChaEunWoo #DiorMenFall twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ClVoXKkZ9C
WOW THIS COLLAB IS UNREAL 😭😭❤️❤️Cha Eun woo x Robert Pattinson 💯🥹💜👍#RobertPattinson#CHAEUNWOO #ChaEunWooxDiorMenFall @offclASTRO @NaomiCampbell @Dior twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/MvvKYAKZtX
Robert, suki, lewis, naomi, cha eun woo https://t.co/Jud0oDNGk5

A quick glance at Dior Men's Fall 2023 show

The fashion show that took place on December 3, 2022, was held in Cairo, Egypt, which has the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the World, the Great Pyramids of Giza, as its backdrop. The runway showcased about 75 looks in honor of Dior's 75th anniversary. Created by Kim Jones, who's put forth many impressive pieces since 2018, the collection represents the artist's inspiration from the stars.

Kim Jones worked with NASA to create the prints of his pieces, which blend futurism with technology and sci-fi esthetics. The clothes share a collective color palette of different shades of neutrals, with bright yellow popping up here and there. As the 75 models walked down the runway, they displayed a subtle punk essence perfect for the fall season.

Following news of the interactions between Cha Eun-woo and Naomi Campbell, fans are truly excited to see more such heartwarming exchanges between the K-pop idol and other artists. K-pop fans, as a whole, are excited to see K-pop artists get the exposure and attention that they deserve.

Quick Links

Edited by Susrita Das
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...