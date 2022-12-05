EXO’s Sehun goes viral for “ignoring” Robert Pattinson, Naomi Campbell for Cha Eun-woo

EXO’s Sehun left the internet in splits with his presence at the Dior Men’s Fall 2023 event when he reached out to meet ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo and in the wake of it, ended up walking past several Hollywood A-listers.
On December 3, the EXO and ASTRO members were among the few K-pop celebrities who attended the Dior event in Cairo, Egypt. As fans looked forward to the idols’ outfits and charms, they did not expect to get their interactions with the likes of Robert Pattinson.
A video going viral on K-pop Twitter proved how unexpected moments light up a fan’s life. Currently having 1.1 million views, the clip from the original poster @xunhuas on Twitter showed the EXO star walking right past Robert Pattinson, Naomi Campbell, and Lewis Hamilton to greet Cha Eun-woo with a smile.
As expected, fans had hilarious reactions to seeing the K-pop veteran pay no heed to the Hollywood superstars and continue on with his friend.
“He just sped right through”: EXO member Sehun’s reaction to finding Cha Eun-woo at Dior’s event and walking past Hollywood stars elicits laughter
Korean industry’s two popular celebrities, Sehun of hit K-pop group EXO and heartthrob idol-actor Cha Eun-woo of ASTRO attended Dior’s Men’s Fall 2023 fashion show on December 3, in Cairo. The venue for this particular Pre-Fall event was the Pyramids of Giza in Cairo, however, there was one particular moment that became more iconic than the scale of the event.
One fan captured EXO's Sehun walking over to greet the most familiar face in the crowd, Cha Eun-woo. While this particular instance might seem normal at first glance, what threw fans into fits of laughter was that the veteran K-pop idol just casually excused The Batman actor Robert Pattinson and walked past model-actress Naomi Campbell and F1 racer Lewis Hamilton.
Fans reacted hilariously to the video as they couldn't fathom how Sehun "ignored" some superstars only to find his friend and even grew a big smile when he finally stood beside him.
They even commented on relatable situations by comparing the funny moment with their introverted characteristics, saying that that is how they behave when they find someone familiar in a room full of new people.
Take a look at some of the fans’ hilarious reactions below:
Meanwhile, fans understood that it was just an accident since both EXO’s Sehun and Cha Eun-woo were seen spending time with these stars. The True Beauty actor was specifically noticed for collecting stars like Pokemon cards at the event as he was captured interacting with everyone.
Robert Pattinson, Naomi Campbell, Mena Massoud (live-action Aladdin actor), Lewis Hamilton, and Pietro Beccari (Dior’s CEO) were just some of the celebrities the actor was seen hanging out with at the luxury brand's Fall 2023 event.
Cha Eun-woo will next meet fans when hosting the 2022 Gayo Daejeon alongside SHINee’s KEY and IVE’s Yujin. He also has his new thriller Island lined up for a premiere this month. Sehun, on the other hand, was reported to be in a romance drama titled Everything We Loved in July. It is expected to premiere sometime next year.