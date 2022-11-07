Island featuring ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo drops stunning new teaser poster

TVING’s upcoming K-drama Island has released its latest teaser poster, and it is nothing short of jaw-dropping. The unique fantasy-action series is set to stun the audience not only with its intriguing storyline but also with its star-studded cast. Confirmed to lead the show are ASTRO’s iconic K-pop idol Cha Eun-woo, blockbuster Pandora’s Kim Nam-gil, and Search:WWW’s actress Lee Da-hee.

Island is a fantasy action drama based on a webtoon of the same name. The show is set in the picturesque yet mysterious region of Jeju and will focus on the journeys and adventures of the leading characters, who strive to fend against an evil power that is fixated on destroying the entire world.

According to the producers and the streaming platform, Island aims to tap into the various folktales, legends, and stories that form an integral part of Korean culture and history. The objective of the show is further enhanced by its location, which is one of the most popular islands in South Korea.

Amazon acquires rights to stream Island internationally

On October 6, Amazon acquired the global streaming rights for Island. This means that the show is slated via TVING for national viewers, and international audiences can watch the show with ease on Prime Video.

The show revolves around three characters whose lives get entwined as they strive against a higher evil force.

Kim Nam-gil will play the part of Pan, an immortal creature who has served as a defender of the planet against evil forces for untold generations. Lee Da-hee will take on the role of Won Mi-ho, the heir of a wealthy family conglomerate who, after making trouble at home, is banished to Jeju Island.

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo will bring the character of Priest John to the screen. Priest John is a Catholic priest who specializes in exorcisms. John is hailed as the youngest exorcist in the world, and he is sent to Jeju to ward off the evil that is plaguing the region.

Hyde, Jekyll and Me star Sung Joon is also set to star in the show. Sung Joon will portray the role of Gung-tan, who is an ally of Pan and was raised with the common goal of fighting against evil forces that threaten the world.

However, a wedge is created in the bond between Gung-tan and Pan, due to which Gung-tan winds up competing against him. To get an edge over his competition, Gung-tan switches sides and ends up going against Pan.

Veteran actors Go Doo-shim and Park Geun-hyung have been cast in supporting roles in the upcoming series. Go Doo-shim was most recently seen in the Netflix original series Our Blues, and Park Geun-hyun left a lasting impression in The Good Detective.

The show will be helmed by acclaimed director Bae Jong, who recently directed the blockbuster movie Fabricated City.

The show will premiere in December 2022.

