“This is so sweet”: K-drama fans react to Moon Ga-young reading out former True Beauty co-stars’ Cha Eun-woo and Hwang In-yeop’s letters

In her recent live broadcast with fans, Moon Ga-young took a trip down memory lane when she read out handwritten letters given to her by former True Beauty co-stars Cha Eun-woo and Hwang In-yeop.

For those unversed, the 2020 romantic-comedy K-drama follows the story of Lim Ju-gyeong (Moon Ga-young), a plain jane who magically transforms herself into the school’s most desirable girl with her immaculate make-up skills.

She catches the attention of the school’s two handsome hunks - the class’ top student Lee Su-ho (Cha Eun-woo) and a bad boy with a heart of gold (Hwang In-yeop). She must do everything in her power to ensure her secret remains hidden at any cost.

Moon Ga-young was overjoyed to find handwritten letters written by Cha Eu's bad-boy-with-a-heart-of-gold (Hwang In-yeop) nearly two years after the show had ended.

“This is so sweet”, a K-drama fan wrote, adding a screenshot of the actress reading out the letters.

Moon Ga-young got teary-eyed on her recent V-live as she read letters from True Beauty co-stars Cha Eun-woo and Hwang In-yeop.

Before reading out the letters, Moon Ga-young dropped a never-heard-before behind-the-scenes moment, in which she sneakily attempted to hand Hwang In-yeop her handwritten letter.

However, the production team's hidden camera caught her attempting to sneak in her handwritten letter, and she was embarrassed to be caught. The actress did not reveal what she wrote for Hwang In-yeop, instead focusing on the letters given to her.

The Welcome to Waikiki 2 actress got visibly emotional as she opened the letters to read out its contents to her fans. Cha Eun-woo, who played her love interest Lee Su-ho sweetly wrote that playing the titular character of Lim Ju-gyeong must have been tough for the actress, but she did a great job.

He admitted that he was worried about doing well and had given it much thought, but acting opposite her helped him relax a little and convinced him that he could do well.

She cried as she read her other love interest, Hwang In-yeop's letter in which he thanked her and admitted that they had received so much love because of Moon Ga-young’s amazing portrayal of Lim Ju-gyeong.

He attributed his own performance as Han Seo-jun to her incredible acting abilities and the characters' shared chemistry. He sweetly ended the letter by telling her that she could call him whenever she needed him and to always be happy.

She concluded by reading letters from her other cast members, keeping a few of them to herself as she was overwhelmed with emotions. K-drama fans were floored by Moon Ga-young’s special connection with her True Beauty co-stars Cha Eun-woo and Hwang In-yeop.

What are True Beauty stars up to these days?

True Beauty stars Moon Ga-young, Cha Eun-woo and Hwang In-yeop are busy with their other commitments and projects.

Post True Beauty, Moon Ga-young made brief appearances in Recipe for Youth and a cameo in Shooting Stars. She also acted in the fantasy thriller drama Link: Eat, Love, Kill opposite Yeo Jin-goo and will act in the upcoming JTBC drama The Interest Of Love opposite Yoo Yeon-seok.

Hwang In-yeop bagged prominent roles in The Sound of Magic along Ji Chang-wook and Why Her with opposite Seo Hyun-jin, his first lead role as a romantic lead.

Finally, Cha Eun-woo made his film debut with Decibel alongside Lee Jong-suk, Kim Rae-won, and Park Byung-eun. He is all set to star in the ensemble drama Island this month as well.

