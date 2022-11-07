"Gets upset easily": Moon Ga-young has a unique reason for picking Kim Seon-ho as her favorite co-star

Moon Ga-young and Kim Seon-ho are good friends, and the talented actress recently proved it when she was asked by Elle Korea to name the co-star she had the most fun working with.

For the unversed, Moon Ga-young has worked with some of the biggest names in the Korean entertainment industry including Woo Do-hwan (Tempted: The Great Seducer), Kim Seon-ho (Welcome to Waikiki 2) and Hwang In-youp and Cha Eun-woo (True Beauty) to name a few.

So everyone was surprised when she chose her co-star from Welcome to Waikiki 2, Kim Seon-ho. But, it was all for an interesting reason. The actress joked that she was choosing the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star because he gets angry easily and she wants to keep a good relationship with him. She said:

“The wisest thing to do is to pick the person who’s the easiest in getting upset, so that I can maintain good relationships… Kim Seon Ho gets upset easily, so yes, Woo Sik, I’ll pick you.”

Moon Ga-young and Kim Seon-ho’s friendship: A timeline of events

It is no secret that Moon Ga-young and Kim Seon-ho have been friends for a long time now.

The Welcome to Waikiki 2 co-stars first met on the sets of the aforementioned drama in 2019. The drama stars Kim Seon-ho as Cha Woo-sik, a struggling musician who lives in the Waikiki guesthouse with housemates Lee Joon-ki (Lee Yi-hyung) and Kook Ki-bong (Shin Hyun-soo).

It follows Cha Woo-sik reuniting with his first love and high-school friend Han Soo-yeon (Moon Ga-young), who is left to fend for herself after her wedding is called off.

The show was a moderate success, but it cemented their friendship. So much so that when Moon Ga-young was cast as the lead in the 2020 K-drama Find Me In Your Memory opposite Kim Dong-wook, he agreed to appear in a cameo to show his support.

They stayed in touch over the years, giving each other shoutouts and sending coffee trucks, with him calling her in one of the episodes of the variety show 2 Days and 1 Night.

In 2021, they even posed for promotional photoshoots for Nau's 2021 spring/summer collection after being selected as their brand ambassador.

In a recent development, the Start-Up actor declined an offer to star in Moon Ga-young’s fantasy-thriller drama Link, and the role was eventually filled by Yeo Jin-goo.

anne @exquisitekdrama rewatching welcome to waikiki 2 and i really love the chemistry of moon ga young & kim seon ho, i just hope both of them casted again in one drama. rewatching welcome to waikiki 2 and i really love the chemistry of moon ga young & kim seon ho, i just hope both of them casted again in one drama. https://t.co/lRTYGWfxzA

anne @exquisitekdrama can we get moon ga young & kim seon ho drama again? can we get moon ga young & kim seon ho drama again? https://t.co/ZvHRjhxoF5

Fans expect them to work together again, and based on their performances in Welcome to Waikiki 2 and a brief cameo in Find Me In Your Memory, they will undoubtedly fulfill their wishes.

anne @exquisitekdrama they are both booked & busy rn, watch start up and wait for true beauty's premiere, let's support their diff works!! they are both booked & busy rn, watch start up and wait for true beauty's premiere, let's support their diff works!!

More about Moon Ga-young and Kim Seon-ho

☀️ @kdramasunrise Moon Ga Young & Kim Seon Ho for Nau Korea Moon Ga Young & Kim Seon Ho for Nau Korea https://t.co/vUMqPwByo5

Moon Ga-young and Kim Seon-ho are undoubtedly two of the biggest K-drama actors. Moon Ga-young started her career as a child actor with small roles in various dramas like Prince Hours, Who Are You? and Wang’s Family among others.

She rose to prominence with EXO Next Door, a show starring EXO members, and then went on to star in some of the most popular K-dramas, such as Tempted, Welcome to Waikiki 2, and Find Me In Your Memory. Moon Ga-young became a household name owing to her role in True Beauty, wherein she played Lim Ju-gyeong, a plain girl who becomes the object of desire for two of the most popular boys in school.

Kim Seon-ho, on the other hand, has had an interesting tryst with fame and success. A popular theatre actor, he began with small and supporting roles in dramas like Good Manager, Strongest Deliveryman, Two Cops, Welcome to Waikiki 2 and Catch The Ghost.

He became a household name with Start Up where he played investor and mentor Han Ji-pyeong and then eventually headlined the 2021 healing drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

