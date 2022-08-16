Cha Eun-woo in discussions for lead role in fantasy-rom com webtoon adaptation

K-pop boy group ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo is reportedly going to feature in an upcoming rom-com drama. The idol is apparently in talks to play the male lead, Jin Seo-won, in a live-action adaptation of the popular Naver webtoon called A Good Day to be a Dog. Created by Lee Hey, the 10-episode comic wrapped up its finale on June 27, 2018.

The news of the idol-actor playing the role of a heartthrob in the upcoming show has built a lot of hype, especially among the webtoon’s original audience. This rom-com will be unlike his previous works as it has a unique twist. The storyline is definitely something that the idol’s fans will enjoy seeing him in.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo may star in adaptation of Naver webtoon A Good Day to be a Dog

On August 15, South Korean news outlet TV Daily reported that Cha Eun-woo was cast as the lead character in the webtoon adaptation of A Good Day to be a Dog.

In response to the report, a source from his agency, Fantagio, shared that no such confirmation has been made as of yet. At the moment, the star is reviewing multiple projects, one of which is the Naver webtoon adaptation.

While it may take some time until an actual confirmation comes in, it won’t be a surprise if the singer gives a nod to the project. He has cemented his global popularity by playing the boy-next-door, romantic lead roles in multiple K-dramas. Popular rom-coms True Beauty, My ID is Gangnam Beauty, and Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung, make up a good chunk of his TV work in the last few years.

The webtoon A Good Day to be a Dog was created by Lee Hey in 2018, and has themes of romance and comedy, with some fantasy thrown in. Female lead character Hana Han is a school teacher who, while professionally well-established, struggles to meet her expectations for her personal life.

She suffers from an ancestral curse that turns her into a dog every midnight if she kisses a man. While she does turn into a human again the next morning, the transformation chain is only broken when she kisses the same person again, but as a dog.

Since the curse poses a major obstacle, none of her romantic relationships have managed to survive. One day, a debacle occurs when she kisses a person, Jin Seo-won, when drunk. The bigger problem appears when it turns out that he is afraid of dogs, and as such, Hana’s plans of reversing the curse by obtaining a kiss as a dog are met with unexpected struggles.

Since the story has multiple light-hearted themes, there seems to be a good chance that Cha Eun-woo will take up the project.

More projects that Cha Eun-woo is currently reviewing

Additionally, it has been reported by Sports Chosun that the idol is in talks to play the lead in another romantic-fantasy drama, This Relationship is Uncontrollable. Helmed by scriptwriter Noh Ji-seol and director Nam Ki-hoon, the drama will explore the relationship between a woman who comes across a forbidden text that is more than a hundred years old and a man who gets sacrificed for it.

A recent report also mentioned that Cha Eun-woo is in talks to star in a comedy show, Dak Gang-jeong. Helmed by director Lee Byung-hun, the plot revolves around a mysterious piece of machinery that transforms people into fried chicken.

