Cha Eun-woo is considering the offer to star in fantasy romance drama ‘This Relationship Is Uncontrollable’

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo may be starring in a new drama soon. On Wednesday, August 3, Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that Cha Eun-woo will be starring as the lead in the upcoming drama titled, This Relationship Is Uncontrollable.

The drama is penned by screenwriter Noh Ji-seol of The Scent of a Woman and 100 Days My Prince fame and helmed by director Nam Ki-hoon who has directed popular dramas like Kiss Sixth Sense and Oh My Baby.

This Relationship Is Uncontrollable follows the peculiar romance between a woman who stumbles upon a banned book that was sealed approximately 300 years ago and a man who steps up to take resposibility for the curious text, pre-empting what is to follow between them.

When asked to comment on the news report, Cha Eun-woo's agency Fantagio shared:

“This Relationship Is Uncontrollable’ is one of the projects he has received an offer for, and he is currently reviewing the offer.”

Cha Eun-woo offered to play a lawyer who gets involved in a frightening curse in This Relationship is Uncontrollable

EunWoo will be playing the main character in the drama <This Relationship is Uncontrollable> as Jang Shinyoo,a legal advisor lawyer in Onju city hall, a figure with concise speech and upright behavior.

Cha Eun-woo is certainly working hard to prove his versatility to his fans.

If Cha Eun-woo accepts the offer, he will be playing the role of Jang Shin-yoo, a lawyer who is a legal advisor to the city of Onjoo. Jang Shin-yoo boasts the personality of an all-rounder with his handsome looks, charismatic personality, deft speech and righteous behavior.

Not only that, he is academically smart, athletic, and can charm anyone with his good sense of humor, making him a popular figure.

However, Jang Shin-yoo gets swept up in a series of unexpected events when he gets involved with a frightening curse that has been passed down through generations since the Joseon era.

Arohas (ASTRO’s fandom) are super excited about this offer, even though Cha Eun-woo hasn't signed on the dotted line yet. Fans have taken to social media platforms to trend “Actor Cha Eun Woo” is coming.

Check out some fan reactions below:

The True Beauty star has his calendar packed for the next year and fans are absolutely loving it.

Cha Eun-woo has certainly grown as an artist and performer, and fans are stoked to see what next he brings to the table.

What is Cha Eun-woo up to these days?

Recently, the ASTRO star wrapped up filming for his upcoming drama Island alongside Kim Nam-gil, Lee Da-hee and Sung-joon.

Island is a fantasy exorcism drama that takes place on Jeju Island. It depicts the heartbreaking journey of characters who are chosen to fight evil that is trying to destroy the world.

The drama will be helmed by director Bae Jong of Welcome to Dongmakgol and Fabricated City fame. The ASTRO singer will play the hip Catholic exorcist and priest named John, who has a noble calling of protecting lives and purifying evil.

Cha Eun-woo debuted with the drama Hit the Top and struck gold with My ID is Gangnam Beauty. He has previously starred in numerous hit projects including Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung and True Beauty alongside Moon Ga-young and Hwang In-yeop.

The ASTRO singer is in the middle of his fan meetings in Asia. He wrapped up a fanmeeting event in Thailand and is expected to visit the Philippines soon.

