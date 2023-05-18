On May 17, 2023, BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie were spotted hanging out together in the streets of Paris, where the two were spotted holding hands as they walked down the streets, sparking quite a few debates on the internet. While many argued about the legitimacy of the two people seen in the video being V and Jennie, additional facts soon confirmed the same.

☾ @dailytaennie Taehyung and Jennie, I am so happy for you. May you always be blessed and supported no matter what. Taehyung and Jennie, I am so happy for you. May you always be blessed and supported no matter what. https://t.co/2oSCKmKa1s

Following the release of the hand-holding video, many more videos surfaced on the internet, most notably one that featured someone who looked like BTS' V kissing someone that fans claimed to be BLACKPINK's Jennie on the cheek.

However, the video was soon proven to be fake, as fans discovered that it was made by a TikTok couple and took to social media to inform others about the same.

Fans shower BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie with love and support as they are spotted holding hands in Paris

Though the video of the two idols reportedly holding hands couldn't quite directly confirm them being BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie, eagle-eyed fans connected two and two together and came to a conclusion. From the outfits of the two K-pop idols to their managers' clothes, as more and more information surfaced on the internet, the video became more legitimate.

Fans also argued that it's difficult to confuse V's bright red jacket and Jennie's white sweater with someone else's.

The TikTok video posted by the French journalist, Amar Taoualit, showcased the two legendary K-pop idols, BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie walking along the Seine with their hands linked. When fans commented on the same, enquiring whether it was, in fact, the two idols, the journalist replied in the affirmative, adding that since he witnessed the incident in person, he was able to confirm to the fans the video's legitimacy.

Ever since May 2022, rumors about V and Jennie being in a relationship surfaced on the internet, as fans speculated that something was brewing between the two. One of the biggest hints that sparked these rumors began with the leak of one image where the idols were spotted driving together in a car on Jeju Island.

Following the release of those images on the internet, more pictures of the two spending time together in Jeju hit the internet around the months of August and September.

The photos from Paris are now being circulated widely among fans of BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie, who are taking to social media to congratulate their idols and gush about the pairing.

keke🤍 @taennienewss taehyung and jennie walking the streets of Paris. taennie is so unbothered taehyung and jennie walking the streets of Paris. taennie is so unbothered😭 https://t.co/Yqpd9QEcn6

🐈‍⬛ @sirinxiii #TAEHYUNG #TAENNIE Jennie and her manager spotted earlier, same bucket hat and same scarf… i don’t know how much more proof u guys need #JENNIE Jennie and her manager spotted earlier, same bucket hat and same scarf… i don’t know how much more proof u guys need #JENNIE #TAEHYUNG #TAENNIE https://t.co/nhNA6KFs37

jenniemytypagirl @euniclesss "Denial is not a river in Egypt".Taehyung and Jennie are really dating like WTH look at those evidences they are so inlove.But even if the both companies confirmed their realtionship there was a HATERS saying it was all a lie and a MEDIA PLAY LOL HAHAHA. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… "Denial is not a river in Egypt".Taehyung and Jennie are really dating like WTH look at those evidences they are so inlove.But even if the both companies confirmed their realtionship there was a HATERS saying it was all a lie and a MEDIA PLAY LOL HAHAHA. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/WGkqcE2h5q

𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢⁷｡˚✧ @silverc1oud

Please don't be childish and let these two live a peaceful and happy life together as the chose.



WE LOVE YOU JENNIE

WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG

They're so brave and totally in lovePlease don't be childish and let these two live a peaceful and happy life together as the chose.WE LOVE YOU JENNIEWE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG They're so brave and totally in love 💕Please don't be childish and let these two live a peaceful and happy life together as the chose. WE LOVE YOU JENNIEWE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG https://t.co/lXnsmqDZzy

only taennie {polina} 17/05 @youmytaennie but now they don't, it's like they are finely in an official relationship and they just don't care to hid it, because why would they hid their "OTHER HALF"?



#taennie #taehyung #jennie The fact that they used to go out with abut now they don't, it's like they are finely in an official relationship and they just don't care to hid it, because why would they hid their "OTHER HALF"? The fact that they used to go out with a 😷 but now they don't, it's like they are finely in an official relationship and they just don't care to hid it, because why would they hid their "OTHER HALF"?#taennie #taehyung #jennie https://t.co/ONb8z8sEDF

lena | taennie 🧚🏻‍♀️ @idgafaboutyouh taehyung and jennie wearing the couple necklace… watch the video until end… taehyung and jennie wearing the couple necklace… watch the video until end… ☺️☺️ https://t.co/shNDiAUYn0

Since neither of the idols' agencies have confirmed the news so far, the speculations are continuing to mount.

However, fans have noted that the agencies haven't explicitly denied the rumors. While YG Entertainment (Jennie's agency) claimed that they have nothing to comment on, Big Hit Entertainment (V's agency) has maintained silence on the matter.

However, there have been instances of YG Entertainment requesting and warning people against circulating non-consensual images of Jennie on the internet.

While there's still no confirmation from BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie, or their agencies, fans hope to hear something from them soon.

