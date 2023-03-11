Apple introduces new music app for classical music: Where to download, subscription, and more

Apple has recently announced the upcoming launch of a new music app dedicated exclusively to classical music called Apple Music Classical. This app is the result of Apple's acquisition of the classical music streaming service, Primephonic, in 2021.

Originally slated for release in late 2022, the app's launch was delayed but is now scheduled for March 28. Subscribers to Apple Music or Apple One will have access to the world's largest classical music library through the new app. Users can pre-order the app on their iPhones via the App Store and will be notified when it becomes available.

“Apple Music Classical makes it quick and easy to find any recording in the world’s largest classical music catalog with fully optimized search, and listeners can enjoy the highest audio quality available, and experience many classical favorites in a whole new way with immersive spatial audio.”

Features of the new Apple Music Classical app

Apple is aiming to revolutionize the classical music listening experience with its new app, Apple Music Classical. Users can expect high-quality audio streaming of up to 192 KHz/24 bit, taking their listening experience to a new level. Additionally, the app will feature thousands of spatial audio tracks, which create an immersive sound experience, making listeners feel like they're in the center of a concert hall with music coming from all directions.

The diversity of instruments and orchestral arrangements in classical music makes it an ideal genre to showcase the full potential of Apple's spatial audio technology. If you are a fan of spatial audio and want to explore its full potential, the Apple Music Classical app is definitely worth checking out.

Apple Music Classical is a game changer for classical music enthusiasts as it provides a platform to explore music beyond just the title of a piece. Users can now search for music by conductor name, orchestra name, soloists, and other musicians involved in the production, making it easier to discover a wide range of classical music.

The app also has an easy-to-use interface that simplifies the music search process and helps users navigate through a vast collection of classical music.

How to download Apple Music Classical

Apple Music Classical is now available for pre-order exclusively on iPhones with iOS version 15.4 or later. Users can find the app in the App Store and pre-order it for automatic download upon launch. While the app is currently only available on iPhones, support for other Mac devices and iPads is expected to be added soon.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

