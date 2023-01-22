How to play your Apple Music Replay 2022?

At the end of every year, Apple Music Replay offers listeners a look back at what they streamed in the past 12 months. This feature allows users to see their most played songs, artists, and albums of the year.

Like Spotify Wrapped, this overview provides a perspective of your listening habits on the music streaming service. Here's how to access your Apple Music Replay 2022.

What is Apple Music Replay?

This feature on the popular music streaming service generates a personalized playlist of a user's most listened-to songs of the year. It also includes a playlist of songs released during the year that the user listened to the most.

Apple Music Replay is usually based on the user's listening history from the preceding 12 months.

Replay (Image via Apple)

How does Apple Music Replay work?

Replay uses your listening history within the Apple Music app to calculate your top songs, playlists, artists, albums, genres, and stations. It considers the number of plays and the time to listen to every one of these categories. Thus, you get a comprehensive overview of your listening habits on the platform.

Steps involved in accessing the Apple Music Replay

First, ensure you have your device's latest version of the Apple Music app. Once the app is open, tap on the For You tab at the bottom of the screen. Scroll down to the Replay 2022 section. Here, you will see a playlist of your top 100 songs and top 10 albums from the past year. To listen to the playlist, tap on the songs, and they will automatically start playing. To listen to a specific album, tap on the album cover, and you will be taken to the list, where you can play the songs individually or listen to the entire album at once. If you want to add any of the songs from the playlist to your library, tap on the three dots next to the song and select Add to My Music.

One of the great things about its feature is that it updates automatically. You don't have to worry about manually creating a playlist or keeping track of your most played songs and albums throughout the year.

You can also share your Replay playlist with friends and family through social media, messaging apps, and email.

Such a feature is great for those who want to reflect on the music they've listened to in the past year. You can easily access and play your replay playlist and albums by following the steps above. This feature is a great way to discover new music and reminisce on the songs that have soundtracked your past year.

The feature updates automatically and allows you to share your replay playlist with friends and family. So, open your Apple Music app and listen to your Replay 2022 today. It's a perfect way to relive the past year's memories and discover new music you may have missed.

Poll : 0 votes