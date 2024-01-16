A track-by-track review of 21 Savage's new album, American Dream

American Dream marks the highly anticipated third studio album from Atlanta rapper 21 Savage, following up on his impactful I Am > I Was album, released in 2018.

The 2024 album takes listeners on a profound journey through themes of sacrifice, resilience, and the pursuit of an "American dream." Heather Carmillia Joseph, 21 Savage's mother, features on the intro track, laying the foundation for this record's overarching theme of unwavering determination amidst adversity.

Released on January 12, 2024, American Dream also features star-studded artists who add their unique takes on the themes Savage brings to light, from starry vocal performances from Doja Cat to the hard-hitting lyrical wordplay of Lil Durk.

The album will serve as the soundtrack for his debut biopic film, American Dream: The 21 Savage Story, slated for release later this year, showcasing the rapper's rise to success.

American Dream was distributed by 21 Savage's label, Slaughter Gang LLC, under an exclusive license to Epic Records and Sony Music Entertainment.

Disclaimer: The album is rated explicit, viewers' discretion is advised.

A Detailed Exploration of 21 Savage's American Dream

American Dream is an album spanning 15 tracks with a run time of 50 minutes. Through the songs, 21 Savage speaks on themes of gun violence, street gangs, drug indulgence, relationships, and self-introspection.

1) american dream

(Production Credits: Isaiah Brown & Spiff Sinatra)

Track 1 of the album (Image via Spotify)

In american dream, Heather Carmillia Joseph, 21 Savage's mother, sets a powerful introduction to the album with a poetic prologue to the rapper's journey in life.

The simplicity of the piano melody adds an intimate touch, creating a canvas for the emotional narrative to unfold, ending with the line:

"The mission is as it's always been, for my son to become a man and live free in his American dream"

2) all of me

(Production Credits: Spiff Sinatra, Noc, Jared Brown, Macxsn & Isaiah Brown)

Track 2 of the album (Image via Spotify)

All of me delivers a reflective and introspective piece that samples Rose Royce's 1977 track, Wishing on a Star. Throughout the song, 21 Savage speaks about his formative years, with his chorus painting a vivid picture of the harsh realities and losses experienced in his life.

The poignant lyrics delve into themes of gun violence and the scars left by the loss of close friends, crafting a narrative that's both personal and socially resonant with lines such as:

"All I got is these lil' pictures when I think 'bout all the G’s"

3) redrum

(Production Credits: London on da Track)

Track 3 of the album (Image via Spotify)

In redrum, the Atlanta-born rapper unapologetically flexes his street credibility, referencing AK 47s and a lifestyle steeped in danger, creating a menacing aura to the atmospheric production of the song.

The outro, sampling the eerie "Here's Johnny" scene from The Shining, and Serenata Do Adeus by Elza Laranjeira add a cinematic touch to the song, enhancing the murderous theme that persists throughout the track. The title is a clever play on words, spelling "murder" backward, setting the stage for a gritty narrative.

4) n.h.i.e (Feat. Doja Cat)

(Production Credits: Kurtis McKenzie, Scribz Riley, Nineteen85 & JonahPH)

Track 4 of the album (Image via Spotify)

The title for n.h.i.e. is reportedly an acronym for the party game "Never Have I Ever." The song features 21 Savage and Doja Cat. Doja's verse adds a dynamic layer to the track with her spacy vocal performance and empowering lyrics that reinforce the themes set by Savage.

In the chorus, Savage seems to claim he doesn't conform to societal expectations or play by conventional rules, with lyrics like:

"Play by rules, play with you, that ain't something I would do"

5) sneaky

(Production Credits: COUPE)

Track 5 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Sneaky is set to a smooth and catchy trap beat, with the song being a testament to Savage's ability to blend infectious beats with straightforward lyrics, creating an engaging listening experience.

The lyrics reflect 21 Savage's nonchalant attitude towards discreet romantic meetups and lavish spending habits, with aggressive references to violence. Themes of wealth and affluence can be noticed in lines like:

"I spend real-estate funds on a watch”

6) pop ur sh*t (Feat. Young Thug, Metro Boomin)

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin & Allen Ritter)

Track 6 of the album (Image via Spotify)

In pop ur shit, 21 Savage's raw lyricism flexes his wealth, referencing luxury watches and cars while intertwining it with the harsh reality of violence as he compares Atlanta's East Side to Afghanistan.

Young Thug adds flavor to the track with the use of "Slime" as a signature ad-lib in his verse. The song is a high-octane trap anthem that blends bold lyricism with a menacing production, delivering a collaborative effort to display wealth and street credibility.

7) letter to my brudda

(Production Credits: KXVI, liltyh, G06 Beatz & Paola Barba)

Track 7 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Letter to my brudda is a moving composition that combines powerful lyrics with a soulful melody, creating a compelling narrative about the struggles, sacrifices, and complexities of street life.

Through his lyricism, 21 Savage addresses the costs of breaking one's trust while showing a sense of spiritual enlightenment by seeking forgiveness from God for his past actions. The interlude provides further context by emphasizing the challenging circumstances individuals from the "trenches" face, alluding to American ghettos, with lyrics like:

"At the end of the day, we be havin' good hearts, they just be in bad places. I guess that's life, though"

8) dangerous (Feat. Lil Durk)

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin, BoogzDaBeast & Cashmere Brown)

Track 8 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Dangerous is an unfiltered portrayal of the risks and tribulations attributed to a gangster's lifestyle. The track's hard-hitting production, coupled with candid lyricism from 21 Savage and Lil Durk, makes it a powerful and intense listening experience that pulls no punches in its depiction of the dangerous world both rappers come from.

The lyrics touch on themes of loyalty and vengeance, with the chorus emphasizing a fearless attitude. The vivid descriptions and wordplay create a stark image of the harsh consequences for those who dare to challenge or disrespect them with lines like:

"I can't wait to shrug my shoulders when you pop up dead"

9) née-nah (Feat. Travis Scott)

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin)

Track 9 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Née-nah is a testament to the dynamic chemistry between 21 Savage and Travis Scott, with the exceptional production of Metro Boomin sampling Malcolm McLaren's About Her. Travis Scott opens with a smooth and raspy delivery, referencing Nina Simone, the iconic singer, whose name seems to be the inspiration for the title.

As the track transitions to 21 Savage, the tone becomes more assertive and the lyrics take a darker turn, with the former delving into the topic of violence and firearms.

10) see the real

(Production Credits: OG Parker, Smash David, Tenroc & Dez Wright)

Track 10 of the album (Image via Spotify)

See the real is a striking R&B-infused track that showcases a different side of the artist by departing from his usual gritty and menacing rap style. 21 Savage takes a more melodic approach to this song with a flair that conveys a range of emotions.

The song opens with the chorus, where 21 Savage speaks about the bonds he formed in the streets, highlighting the complexity of his existence and the numbness that comes with witnessing violence and death, as evidenced by the line:

"Another body get dropped, I don't feel different"

11) prove it (Feat. Summer Walker)

(Production Credits: COUPE, Tye Beats & Isaiah Brown)

Track 11 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Prove it brings a romantic, introspective vibe, matching the R&B style of his previous track, see the real. As 21 Savage and Summer Walker take turns expressing their sentiments, a delicate balance is struck between their vulnerability and authenticity.

The lyrics paint a picture of a genuine connection, breaking away from stereotypical gangster narratives to explore themes of love and intimacy. Summer Walker's chorus amplifies Savage's theme of loyalty and trust with lyrics like:

"If they disrespect me, then it's comin' to an end. If them ni***s play with me, we know that you gon' sin"

12) should've wore a bonnet (Feat. Brent Faiyaz)

(Production Credits: Cardo, Johnny Juliano, Yung Exclusive, Dpat & ESTA.)

Track 12 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Should've wore a bonnet is a song that delves into the intricacies of love and relationships with a soulful sample of K-Ci Hailey from the 1992 track I Don’t Want To Do Anything, instantly adding a nostalgic atmosphere to the record.

Savage seems to use the imagery of a bonnet, a hat typically worn to protect hairstyles, to symbolize the need for emotional protection in his realm of love. Brent Faiyaz's contributions add a layer of smoothness and vulnerability to the track.

13) just like me (Feat. Burna Boy)

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin, BoogzDaBeast & FNZ)

Track 13 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Just like me is an enchanting collaboration offering a unique blend of Afrobeat and trap music. The song opens with a distinctive intro from Burna Boy, establishing the mood with his signature style and energetic vocal performance.

The collaboration between Burna and 21 Savage creates a track that is both sonically engaging and lyrically thoughtful, offering listeners a glimpse into the complexities of relationships.

14) red sky

(Production Credits: Honorable C.N.O.T.E. & Blaqsmurph)

Track 14 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Red sky delves into the reflective side of the rapper. The track showcases his prowess over an orchestral-infused trap beat, with the song's dynamic nature highlighted by an intense beat drop that kicks off Savage's first verse, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

21 Savage reflects on his success, confidently asserting that his stature in the industry remains unchallenged. Throughout the song, he addresses critics and rivals, dismissing their attempts to undermine his position. The lyrics seem to display his attitude towards dealing with haters, spouting lines laced with provocative themes like:

"This is a warning 'cause Savagе don't diss, better thank me that yo' a** still еxist cause Jesus can't save you from what's in this stick"

15) dark days (Feat. Mariah the Scientist)

(Production Credits: Kid Hazel, Jonas Lee, KXVI, Yousef Sameh & Paola Barba)

Track 15 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Dark days is a self-reflective track exploring the rapper's journey from the hardships of living a gangster's life to achieving wealth and fame. The slow-paced R&B outro to American Dream, adorned with an emotional chorus by Mariah The Scientist, creates a melancholic yet uplifting atmosphere.

21 Savage is transparent in his lyrics, where he advises the younger generations to steer clear of the street lifestyle, providing a glimpse into the consequences he faced during his darkest days with lyrics like:

"I know how it feel to see your dawgs stretched out" / "Probably why I tell the kids to put the guns down. Gangsta, but I still cry when nobody around"

The spoken word outro, delivered by Heather Carmillia Joseph, adds a prayer-like element to the song. She commemorates 21 Savage's achievements and prepares the audience for the next chapter in his career, perfectly wrapping American Dream.

This track-by-track exploration has examined the nuances of each composition on 21 Savage's new album.

In conclusion, American Dream solidifies 21 Savage's standing in the rap game. In the album, Savage transcends the industry's expectations by providing a deeply introspective journey through the emotional prologue set by his mother to the star-studded collaborations that enrich his narrative.

Acting as a soundtrack to Savage's upcoming biopic, American Dream: The 21 Savage Story, the album becomes a sonic canvas, making it more than just a collection of songs.