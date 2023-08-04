"HE MIGHT AS WELL BECOME A LAKER" - LeBron James spotted with Draymond Green in concert has NBA fans buzzing

Recently, LeBron James, Draymond Green and Rich Paul were spotted at a Brent Faiyaz concert as they enjoyed their day off together.

Following the video uploaded by Overtime on Instagram, many NBA fans reacted to it.

"BRON & DRAY BEEN HANGING WITH EACH OTHER SO LONG HE MIGHT AS WELL BECOME A LAKER"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

Fan Reaction #1

Fan Reaction #2

Fan Reaction #3

Fan Reaction #4

Fan Reaction #5

Fan Reaction #6

Fan Reaction #7

Fan Reaction #8

Fan Reaction #9

Fan Reaction #10

Here's a look at the video.

LeBron James has been known to have a good relationship with Draymond Green despite being opponents on the court. The two All-stars have had their fair share of battles in the regular season and playoffs.

Ever since Rich Paul became Green's agent in 2019, both James and Green have gotten closer. In an interview with ESPN's Marc Spears, the Golden State Warriors forward cleared up rumors regarding LeBron James recruiting him.

"I've already had a relationship with LeBron for years," Green said, "so it's always good to be able to do business with family that's going about their business in the right fashion and getting things done. But as far as recruiting me, no, LeBron didn't recruit me at all."

This offseason, Green signed a four-year $100 million contract with the Golden State Warriors, with Klutch Sports helping with the negotiation.

What did LeBron James say about relationship with Draymond Green ahead of Western Conference SFs?

Before Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 Western Conference semifinals, James opened up on his relationship with Draymond Green.

"We've played this game for so long, and we have a great relationship that lies off the floor that people don't want to understand," James said.

"And that's ok, who cares. That doesn't stop us from going out and competing at a high level and wanting the other to not be successful when we go up against each other."

The relationship between Green and James has grown a lot over the years as the two have been seen hanging with each other. Be that as it may, when it comes to competing against the other, James and Green put their off-court friendship aside.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)