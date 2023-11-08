"She chose to speak FACTS": Fans thank Summer Walker for speaking up on Israel-Palestine conflict and condemning the casualties

American R&B singer Summer Walker is turning heads online after her lengthy statement about the Israel-Palestinian war went viral. The 27-year-old musician took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, to share a post asking for a ceasefire in Gaza. Bringing attention to the situation, she wrote:

"The Genocide and execution of innocent lives, those of children, women, men & elders in Palestine & Gaza needs to stop."

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis. Readers' discretion is advised.

On October 7, the Hamas organization attacked Israel, which has left over 10,000 Palestinians dead and the Gaza Strip in ruins. Several world organizations including the United Nations have been calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the region.

Summer Walker explained that despite not being well-versed in global politics, she could not remain silent while watching "thousands of children and innocent civilians" targeted under the guise of "combating terrorism." Criticizing the non-stop bombing, the 27-year-old White Tee singer stated:

"What we are witnessing is an unprecedented mass murder and attempt to exterminate a people who are fighting for sovereignty and a right to survive."

Urging her fans to take a stance, she remarked that there was no justifying what was happening. She concluded her message by calling for a ceasefire and an end to the "genocide," stating:

"From the Congo to Palestine, Ferguson to Sudan, Cuba to Haiti the murder of innocent people in the name of war, resource & greed must end."

Summer Walker's post resonated with her fans and many commented in her support.

"That's a great statement": Internet users applaud Summer Walker for taking a stand on the Israel-Palestine war

As Summer Walker's statement went viral, netizens were quick to comment in her favor, thanking her for speaking up on a controversial issue when many celebrities remained silent.

Here are some comments seen under @PopCrave's post on X about the statement:

Summer Walker is not the only celebrity who recently spoke up on the war.

On November 1, 2023, actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie also shared a post on social media calling for an immediate ceasefire. She criticized world leaders and governments, calling them "complicit in the crimes" for refusing the UN attempt at "curbing the violence."